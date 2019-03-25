The Street Style Crowd Wore All Types of Blazers at Seoul Fashion Week

Blazers at Seoul Fashion Week. Photos: Emily Malan/Fashionista

Fashion week is still going strong in Asia, as the Fall 2019 shows wrapped in Seoul over the weekend. And among the street style crowd, a certain garment took over most showgoers' outfits: the humble blazer — in nearly every type and style.

From cropped versions and oversized silhouettes to styles cinched in at the waist, the popular piece is proof that the South Korean capital has a penchant for suiting and tailored ensembles. (Though streetwear is still going strong in the city, too.) And while blazers are generally associated with more polished looks, Seoul's street style folks got creative, experimenting with layering and clashing prints, which is a trend we recently saw pop up at Tokyo Fashion Week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Browse the best street style looks from Seoul Fashion Week in the gallery below, because it's always fashion week somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

25 Gallery 25 Images

In case you missed it, we picked our favorite street style looks from Tokyo Fashion Week and all of Fashion Month, which you can browse in the galleries below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

47 Gallery 47 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.