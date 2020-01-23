Aerie Has Become the Go-To Brand Partner for Celebrities With a Mission

An image from the 2020 #AerieREAL Role Model campaign. From L-R: Iskra Lawrence, Beanie Feldstein, Lana Condor, Molly Burke, Brenna Huckaby, Keiana Cave, Hari Nef, Dre Thomas, Manuela Barón, Aly Raisman, Jenna Kutcher, Tiff McFierce, Ali Stroker Photo: Andrew Buda/Courtesy of Aerie

This year will officially mark six years since Aerie debuted its #AerieREAL campaign, a groundbreaking series which swore off the then-standard photo retouching in favor of images of "real" women. Not only did it turn business around for parent company American Eagle, but it also revolutionized the lingerie industry, opening the doors for new brands — ranging anywhere from indie startups to the Rihanna-led Savage x Fenty ready — to take a big bite out of Victoria's Secret's market share with their messaging of female empowerment and body positivity.

It also single-handedly launched the career of supermodel Iskra Lawrence, and since naming her the brand's first #AerieREAL Role Model in 2016, Aerie has brought on a whole slew of inspiring women, famous and not, for its campaigns, like Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, actor Yara Shahidi, poet Cleo Wade and YouTuber Molly Burke. This ever-growing, diverse cast reflected the models used on the brand's site, featuring body hair, colostomy bags, insulin pumps and more. It became Aerie's goal for every one of its customers to see themselves in every part of the brand.

"It's not just about putting marketing out there, it's about believing it, and that's what I think we do really well," Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle told Fashionista last year. "There's not a day without tears, some happy, some emotional, but we all really feel it and believe it."

Related articles:

With Aerie, Jennifer Foyle Has Revolutionized the Lingerie Industry

Aerie Debuts Its Most Diverse Group of Role Models Yet for Spring 2019

A Commitment to Unretouched Images Landed Model Iskra Lawrence the Career of Her Dreams

Now, that message has begun to resonate with would-be Role Models, the kind of celebrities and activists Aerie seeks out to be both faces of the brand and collaborators. If you have a message to share, Aerie offers a big platform with a built-in following — and Hollywood is starting to take notice.

"I remember seeing the campaign last year with Jameela [Jamil] and Samira [Wiley]," recalls Beanie Feldstein. "I was so in love with what they did, and so when I got the email I was like, 'I know exactly that campaign and I am so honored that they would even think of me.'"

Feldstein joins the impressive roster of #AerieREAL Role Models for 2020, which includes fellow actors Hari Nef, Lana Condor and Ali Stroker, as well as a group of activists: Manuela Barón, a sustainability activist; Tiff McFierce, DJ and wellness advocate; Keiana Cave, scientist and CEO; and Dre Thomas, founder of Smile on Me. They join Role Model mainstays like Raisman, Burke, Paralympic athlete Brenna Huckaby and entrepreneur Jenna Kutcher.

15 Gallery 15 Images

Lawrence, of course, serves as a kind of elder statesman for the brand, helping newbies overcome stage fright on set and making sure the Role Models have the chance to bond. "I definitely want to be like the glue that connects the whole Aerie family," she explains. "I feel very grateful to be in a position to be like, 'This is why you're here and what you're bringing to the table.'" Part of that pep talk includes telling newcomers that Aerie wants to learn as much from them and contribute to their causes as much as possible, something which was appealing to Nef.

"They have been really receptive every step of the way to my ideas for collaboration. They're not trying to fit me into a mold as a collaborator. They're allowing me to lead the way and just giving me resources and a platform to approach this mission the way I see fit," she says. "Even just on the basic level of change-making, any fashion brand who is going to allow me in their branded video to say, 'I want to see universal health care in 2020 and see a pathway forged to a living wage for all, which we don't have yet,' anyone who's going to rock with me on that wavelength, I'm excited to work with."

It's no wonder, then, that a contract as an #AerieREAL Role Model has become so desirable for a caliber of celebrity who might otherwise hold out for a blue-chip luxury company. But being a Role Model doesn't just have an impact on fans of the Role Models and the brand; it can also change the Role Models themselves. When Raisman first signed on with Aerie in 2018, she was fresh off of coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Larry Nassar, her former Olympic team physician. It was, understandably, quite a raw time for her. Through her work with Aerie and interaction with followers, she explains, she learned how to be more open and more comfortable again.

"I feel like a different person from the first Role Model shoot," Raisman says. "It was maybe a month or two after I came forward publicly for the first time about everything, so I was feeling vulnerable and pretty uncomfortable and nervous, and everyone on set was so amazing. I've learned how to connect with people since then, and to be able to trust people and to be able to have fun."

Meet all the 2020 Aerie Real Role Models and hear about their experiences shooting the campaign in the gallery below:

Ali Stroker, Tony Award-winning actor "I was so excited and moved by this opportunity because I really believe in representation. To be able to be a role model, be a woman in a wheelchair and get to represent that for all young girls in chairs is a dream come true for me, first and foremost. Also I love Aerie — I legitimately shop there all the time. I love that they do this; you actually see in their ads people with real bodies, people that look like me and like my friends. My motto, and something that I want to bring to this opportunity, is turning your limitations into your opportunities. One of the ways that I want to do that is by creating a lot more exposure around access. There are so many places still in the world that are really difficult for people who have mobility issues to get to, like the beach, and places that mean a lot to me like getting onstage. If there is a will there is a way. Are there ways to provide ramps, lifts and beach wheelchairs, beach pathways, to more people so they can enjoy those parts of life? [The photoshoot] has been so cool. When you're in front of the camera alone, it's one experience, but to be in front of the camera with a whole team of powerful women is really exciting. You feel the energy and you feel the power that you have to be able to capture a moment where all these women are coming together with a message to try to encourage and inspire people to be authentic and be themselves. I am excited about hopefully helping them design some accessories for wheelchairs and for mobility assisted products and tools. I hope that we can come up with some creative, cool things; I think it will be really exciting to see what things we'll be able to create and design together for my community. Something that's really beautiful about being given this opportunity is now I have to remember what it means to be a role model all the time. Part of that is being kind and gentle to myself. If you are taking on the role as being a role model, you have to think about, what are you going to give to the world? What do you have inside to give? But the first step before doing all of that is really being good to yourself. That's also a really beautiful thing to take into this year, is how will I take care of myself in order to take on this responsibility of being a role model." 1 / 13

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.