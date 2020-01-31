Amalia Consulting Is Hiring A Junior Creative and Communications Strategist In Los Angeles

At Amalia Consulting, we believe that storytelling is the only way to develop a meaningful connection between brand and audience.

Title: Junior creative and communications strategist

Company: Amalia Consulting

Website: www.amalia-consulting.com

Salary: Commensurate with experience, bonus structure

Location: LA

Job Type: Part-Time

At Amalia Consulting, we believe that storytelling is the only way to develop a meaningful connection between brand and audience.

As creative strategists, we specialize in developing impactful brand collaborations and marketing campaigns that tell engaging stories that audiences relate to.

Through belief driven, creative initiatives we develop meaningful conversations that create a relationship of continued, loyal engagement.

Our mission is to excite and energize an audience with the brand’s message so much so, it becomes part of people’s sense of self and identity.

Our vision is to inspire people through the work we produce. By building meaningful campaigns we want the world to see themselves in the stories that we tell. For them to feel heard, seen and supported by the brands who they often aspire to associate with.

In under 1 year since launch, Amalia Consulting has produced campaigns and projects with Disney Studio and Disney Consumer Products, mixed media reality app Virtual Super Land, conversation based social messaging app 2Swim, lifestyle brands CALPAK and 8 Other Reasons, cannabis brand LEUNE, EPIC Records and more.

The candidate will help facilitate these campaigns by providing support to the senior levels of the business across strategy development, content creation, PR & marketing partnerships, collaborations and campaigns.

The candidate will be very organized and have a keen interest in the direction of popular culture. They will seize the opportunity of working in a tight knit team to learn and develop creative strategic skills.

Responsibilities:

Admin Specific

Maintain and monitor internal press lists

Maintain and monitor internal brand partner and agency contact lists

Maintain and monitor mass communication distribution

Oversee scheduling and calendaring of meetings, events, client launches etc.

Manage social media posting (assets will be provided) with oversight from senior team member

Creative Strategy

Assist in the creation of client pitch decks from with oversight from senior team member

Assist in the creation of campaign and project recap decks with oversight from senior team member

Contribute Ideation to campaigns, collaborations and projects

PR Specific

Develop junior press and influencer contacts

Necessary qualifications

1-2 years experience in PR, Marketing or Social Media across lifestyle industries; music, fashion, tech, art etc.

Commitment to detail

Commitment to learning new skills

Self – motivated

Approaches work with a high degree of professionalism

Exhibits strong communication skills and an ability to work with others who may have diverse communication and work styles

Flexibility, resourcefulness and an ability to thrive in a fast-paced, changing and growing environment with a “can do” attitude

Have a genuine interest in the industries we work in and keep up to date on news across music, fashion, tech, art etc.

To Apply: Please send your resume your resume samira@amalia-consulting.com, subject line Junior Creative and Communications Strategist.