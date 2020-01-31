AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT MANAGER, BEAUTY/LIFESTYLE IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results.

AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.

AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as Away, True Botanicals, David Lerner, Summersalt, Girlboss, Sakara Life, Kosäs, GoodSkin, WelleCo, Boy Smells, [and many more].

Job Description

AZIONE is looking to hire an Account Manager, Beauty/Lifestyle. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree in PR, Communications, or Journalism and is based in Los Angeles or New York City. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4-6 years of PR agency experience and background working with brands across the beauty and lifestyle categories. Experience working with innovative startups is a plus. Candidate should have a strong desire to accelerate quickly at a fast-paced boutique agency with amazing clients and an impeccable reputation.

Skills and Responsibilities:

Develop and execute creative and strategic PR timelines/OKRs and ensure client objectives are achieved under the supervision of senior team leadership

Oversee the implementation of PR strategy, ongoing account action items, and client reporting and supervise account team members to secure a high volume of impactful placements in top tier outlets across print, digital and broadcast media

Take responsibility and accountability for all team members, clearly defining roles and providing guidance and tools to facilitate goal achievement and client success

Oversee the performance of accounts, ensuring quality work, deadline and media coverage goals are met

Serve as senior client contact and team leader; address client issues thoughtfully and effectively under the guidance of senior team leadership

Anticipate and proactively offer solutions to senior team leadership for executional issues specific to assigned clients/initiatives

Draft press releases, pitches, positioning statements, talking points, key messaging for brand spokespeople, briefing materials and more

Consistently secure brand features, executive profiles, and trend stories for clients

Maintain and continuously grow network of powerful “turnkey” media and influencer relationships

Lead weekly/biweekly calls with client and in-person meetings alongside senior/executive team leadership

Develop and contribute to the new business process including research, proposal and pitch preparation

Manage account team including, SAE, JAE, AC, and interns as assigned

TO BE CONSIDERED: You must be a savvy, successful self-starter with at least 4-6 years of relevant professional experience in the beauty and lifestyle space. You must know how to approach problem-solving with outside-the-box solutions, and be willing to take on a diverse range of assignments and creative projects. You must have a solid rolodex of contacts and a proven track record of results.

We offer 100% medical & dental coverage, bonus & commission, year long summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working in incredibly fun, collaborative office spaces, surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.

To apply, please send your resume to career@azionepr.com.

Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.