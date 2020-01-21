Must Read: Balenciaga to Reintroduce Haute Couture, Ashley Graham Gives Birth to First Child

Maison Balenciaga Photo: Thomas Kublin

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Balenciaga to reintroduce haute couture collections

After a 52-year hiatus, Balenciaga is bringing back its haute couture business. Debuting in July during the Fall 2020 season, the brand's CEO Cedric Charbit revealed that the project is "possible due to the success of the creative vision of Demna Gvasalia as well as the exceptional results of Balenciaga these past few years." {Fashionista inbox}

Ashley Graham gives birth to first child

Model Ashley Graham and her husband, director Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child over the weekend. Graham announced the news via Twitter, writing: "At 6 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time." {@ashleygraham/Twitter}

3.1 Phillip Lim is skipping the runway for Fall 2020

3.1 Phillip Lim is doing away with a traditional runway format for Fall 2020. Instead, the brand is holding a low-key and open-to-the-public presentation at its store in NoHo on Feb. 10. In an interview with WWD, the designer revealed that he typically spends half a million dollars on shows and is opting out of putting one on this year as a way to give him "time to think about the act of joyful creation again, not just the hustle." {WWD}

Gossamer and Offhours launch smokewear collab

Offhours and Gossamer, the weed-positive media brand, have joined forces to create a limited edition Dogwalker Homecoat. Available for pre-order Tuesday, the comforter-like robe comes in a rich green tone-on-tone colorway and with a hand-stitched label featuring a custom-embroidered cover of one of Gossamer's previous issues and the brand's tagline, "For people who also smoke weed." All orders will ship with a set of instructional pamphlets on how to roll a joint. {Fashionista inbox}

The Offhours x Gossamer Dogwalker Homecoat,$345, available here. Photo: Cait Opperman

Fashion retailers know a lot about you

Retailers piece together information about their customers by gathering data from social media sites, sharing data with trusted partners and buying data from ad tech companies. Coupled with purchase data, this helps retailers target shoppers with products that match their interests. {Vogue Business}

J.Lo's first Coach ads are here

Coach unveiled its latest campaign imagery starring new global face Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday. Shot by Juergen Teller, the label's creative director Stuart Vevers told WWD that the ad celebrates "the color, energy and optimism of New York." {WWD}

