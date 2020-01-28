BINDYA NY IS SEEKING MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

Bindya NY, a fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in Manhattan, is seeking winter/spring marketing interns to join its fun, fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities include:

Visually merchandising the showroom and assisting during market appointments

Working on all social media platforms and reaching out to influencers

Managing and tracking sample requests from press and buyers

Responding to customer service inquiries from our ecommerce site

Assist with keeping stock inventory up-to-date

Please email all resumes to info@bindyany.com

Please include your available days/times you can work in the body of the email.