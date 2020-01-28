Sponsored Story

BINDYA NY IS SEEKING MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

Bindya NY, a fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in Manhattan, is seeking winter/spring marketing interns to join its fun, fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities include:

  • Visually merchandising the showroom and assisting during market appointments
  • Working on all social media platforms and reaching out to influencers
  • Managing and tracking sample requests from press and buyers
  • Responding to customer service inquiries from our ecommerce site
  • Assist with keeping stock inventory up-to-date

Please email all resumes to info@bindyany.com

Please include your available days/times you can work in the body of the email.

