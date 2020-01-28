BINDYA NY IS SEEKING MARKETING INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY
Bindya NY, a fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in Manhattan, is seeking winter/spring marketing interns to join its fun, fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities include:
- Visually merchandising the showroom and assisting during market appointments
- Working on all social media platforms and reaching out to influencers
- Managing and tracking sample requests from press and buyers
- Responding to customer service inquiries from our ecommerce site
- Assist with keeping stock inventory up-to-date
Please email all resumes to info@bindyany.com
Please include your available days/times you can work in the body of the email.