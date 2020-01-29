Blossom Industries, Inc. ‘iloveplum’ Is Hiring A Fulltime E-Commerce and Social Media Assistant In New York, NY
Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce / social media assistant. Experience in fashion preferred, interest in children’s fashion is a plus. Work in a fast-paced growing start-up. You will work alongside the owner/founder as well as the design and sales teams.
Ecommerce
- Customer Service - Main point of contact for day-to-day customer inquiries and concerns and elevate the customer experience.
- Manage all inquiries and communicate promptly concerning customer orders, returns, refunds, technical help, stock search, general inquiries and more via phone, email, live chat and social media.
- Maximize cross and upselling opportunities in all email and phone correspondence by suggesting related products to original inquiries, as well as alternatives to sold out requests.
- Ability to detect design and technical issues from a user’s perspective and provide team with feedback as it relates to site design, navigation, return policies, FAQ, and anything else related to serving Graf Lantz customers.
- Ensure orders are shipped on a timely basis (48hrs) and notify customer and management if problems/delays arise
- Optimize current customer service processes for clear opportunities and execute.
Ecommerce - Marketing:
- Assist in the development of newsletter marketing & assets
- Collaborate with Digital Marketing team and support their efforts
- Manage calendar in collaboration with merchandising and marketing team
Drop Ship Management
- Point person & management for all drop ship accounts
- Coordinate new product releases and seasons regarding inactive and new product launches with appropriate contacts.
Office management
- Maintain the phone
- Order office supplies as needed
Sample trafficking & Release
- Social Media, PR, Influencer Gifting
SKILLS:
- Experience in customer service w/ excellent written and phone skills
- Photoshop/Illustrator skills a plus
- Experience in fashion industry a plus
- Proficiency in word, excel and
- Extremely organized
- Strategic thinker to drive business forward
- A ‘can do it all’ attitude
- Comfortable working with a small team
- Highly interested in Instagram, Pinterest, etc.
If interested please email alexia@blossominc.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in the position.