Blossom Industries, Inc. ‘iloveplum’ Is Hiring A Fulltime E-Commerce and Social Media Assistant In New York, NY

Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce / social media assistant.
Iloveplum is looking for a motivated, detail-oriented, and adaptable e-commerce / social media assistant. Experience in fashion preferred, interest in children’s fashion is a plus. Work in a fast-paced growing start-up. You will work alongside the owner/founder as well as the design and sales teams.

Ecommerce

  • Customer Service - Main point of contact for day-to-day customer inquiries and concerns and elevate the customer experience.
  • Manage all inquiries and communicate promptly concerning customer orders, returns, refunds, technical help, stock search, general inquiries and more via phone, email, live chat and social media.
  • Maximize cross and upselling opportunities in all email and phone correspondence by suggesting related products to original inquiries, as well as alternatives to sold out requests.
  • Ability to detect design and technical issues from a user’s perspective and provide team with feedback as it relates to site design, navigation, return policies, FAQ, and anything else related to serving Graf Lantz customers.
  • Ensure orders are shipped on a timely basis (48hrs) and notify customer and management if problems/delays arise
  • Optimize current customer service processes for clear opportunities and execute.

Ecommerce - Marketing:

  • Assist in the development of newsletter marketing & assets
  • Collaborate with Digital Marketing team and support their efforts
  • Manage calendar in collaboration with merchandising and marketing team

Drop Ship Management

  • Point person & management for all drop ship accounts
  • Coordinate new product releases and seasons regarding inactive and new product launches with appropriate contacts.

Office management

  • Maintain the phone
  • Order office supplies as needed

Sample trafficking & Release

  • Social Media, PR, Influencer Gifting

SKILLS:

  • Experience in customer service w/ excellent written and phone skills
  • Photoshop/Illustrator skills a plus
  • Experience in fashion industry a plus
  • Proficiency in word, excel and
  • Extremely organized
  • Strategic thinker to drive business forward
  • A ‘can do it all’ attitude
  • Comfortable working with a small team
  • Highly interested in Instagram, Pinterest, etc.

If interested please email  alexia@blossominc.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in the position.

