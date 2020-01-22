Blue&Cream is seeking an Ecommerce Photo Intern in New York (Paid)

Blue&Cream is a lifestyle curated through fashion - showcasing the most coveted styles from an edited blend of both established and up-and-coming designers which resonate an effortless aesthetic.

We are looking for a dedicated self-starter to support our ecommerce team in our Tribeca office with both fashion product and editorial photo shoots. The ideal candidate should have luxury retail and/or fashion internship experience with an interest in photography.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting with weekly photo shoots

Maintaining product organization prior to, during, and after shoots

Helping load the product into the backend of the website

Supporting the ecommerce team in maintaining the photo shoot/product pipeline

Requirements:

Strong organizational skills

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

Quick learner

Experience working in fashion (retail or internships)

Comfortable working with photo equipment

Experience with Photoshop is a plus

To apply, please send your resume to victoria@blueandcream.com.

About Blue&Cream:

Blue & Cream is a legacy brand curating culture and style from a born & raised New York City point of view. Founded as a multi-label lifestyle boutique in the Hamptons in 2004, featuring a tight edit of elevated contemporary brands for men, women, and children alongside their in-house collection of luxurious basics, sourced from exclusive Japanese fabrics and ethically made in New York City’s garment district. Celebrating 16 years in business, B&C has launched from its first season with American Fashion icons like Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Rag&Bone and developed exclusive collaborations over the years with iconic artists from the likes of Futura to Baron von Fancy and Advanced Contemporary designers such as Iro, R13, and Golden Goose.

Between their flagship on New York City’s Bowery (currently celebrating its 13th year anchoring the lower east side fashion scene), East Hampton boutique, East Hampton experiential concept shop dedicated to new brand discovery, and global e-commerce store, Blue&Cream has developed a loyal following of aesthetes and high profile clientele - ranging from Paul McCartney to Jennifer Lopez, who appreciate the luxury of laid-back living, returning regularly for the unmistakably authentic in-store experience that Blue&Cream’s retail stores offer.