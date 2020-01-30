Bollare is Seeking a VIP Relations Assistant to Join Their Team in NYC

Bollare Communications is seeking a highly organized and driven individual for a full-time position in our New York office, assisting our VIP Department with various administrative duties.

POSITION TITLE: VIP Relations Assistant

Department: VIP Division, Public Relations

Non-Exempt; Full Time

Bollare Communications is seeking a highly organized and driven individual for a full-time position in our New York office, assisting our VIP Department with various administrative duties. Bollare prides itself in working with some of the industry's most exciting and innovative fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands and we approach the representation of our office space in this same elevated manner.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Ownership and maintenance of sample inventory for clients, includes documentation of product received, issued, and returned. Coordinate and handle assignments involving a high-level of organization, attention to detail, record keeping, and accuracy. This includes phone (answer) and message dissemination as required.

Taking direction from supervisor, assist with sample requests, stylist pulls and VIP mailers, identifying product that would be effective. Track history as items are sent/received to various stylists and celebrities, including timely return (if loaned).

Proactively generate draft emails for call back of samples, using effective written communication skills. Demonstrate effective communication with supervisor in case of escalation of problems.

Facilitate and maintain client collateral including links, images, logins, pricing, and brand information.

Assist VIP Department in maintaining accurate calendar of key industry events for VIP opportunities and client launches.

Coordinate with other administrative functions to schedule and execute tasks in an efficient and streamlined set of processes; this extends to clerical duties on behalf of the entire Departmental entity.

Organize and maintain office common areas and/or event locations (as appropriate) for cleanliness, package delivery/distribution - office visitors and attendee satisfaction is a focus.

Maintain and organize merchandise in appropriate storage locations to insure a high standard of product integrity and presentation.

Protect confidentiality of all records and business processes as directed by supervisor.

Bollare values professionalism in its employees. The following attributes and behaviors are identified as examples of what is expected of an employee:

Display positive regard for others in written, verbal, and non-verbal communications

Work effectively with colleagues by practicing punctuality, collaborative problem-solving and open and honest communication

Act with integrity, courtesy, and responsibility even in the face of stress or demanding workplace conditions

Maintain proficiency as needed and approved by meeting with others in area of responsibility, reading job-related materials, and pre-approved training

Dress appropriately for a workplace with frequent client interaction

Meet standards of confidentiality and safety. Maintain work areas in a clean and orderly manner

QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma and equivalent of advanced education or one or more years of public relations intern experience, whose combination of experience and training demonstrates knowledge in specialized areas to perform the duties above. An ability to work independently to meet deadlines, proactive thinker, well versed in pop culture, demonstrated organizational skills with an attention to detail, and produce work with accuracy. PREFERRED: Associate’s degree.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Minimum physical exertion. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is frequently required to sit, communicate, and reach and manipulate objects. The position requires mobility. Duties involve moving materials up to 10 pounds on a regular basis and up to 25 pounds on an occasional basis. Manual dexterity and coordination are required over 70% of the work period while operating equipment such as computer keyboard, mouse, calculator, and similar machines.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Usual office working conditions. The noise level in the work environment is typical of most office environments. Occasional early morning and evening hours are necessary to accommodate participation in extended office hours or to support external events.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Works under direct supervision of Associate Director.

The above description covers the most significant duties performed but does not include other related occasional work.

To Apply: Please send your resume to resumes@bollare.com, subject line VIP Relations Assistant.