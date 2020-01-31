BPCM Is Hiring An Account Executive, Beauty & Wellness In Los Angeles
BEAUTY/WELLNESS DIVISION
BPCM is seeking talented and passionate candidates to join our growing LA Beauty & Wellness team as an Account Executive. The ideal candidate will have experience within an agency or in-house Beauty department. Candidates must be adept at multi-tasking, working in a fast paced, entrepreneurial environment, as well as possess strong communication skills.
Strategy/Media Relations
- Manage core day-to-day media relations alongside the SAE
- Assisting in securing print, online and broadcast placements for clients as directed by senior team members
- Develop and manage relationships with editors
- Participate in strategic brainstorming sessions with the internal client team
- Plan and actualize PR events alongside the SAE (Fashion Week, Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Store Openings, etc.)
- Create competitive launch event weekly updates
- Create beauty awards tracking grid and submissions
Influencer
- Assist in execution of influencer relations strategies
- Identify on brand influencers for clients
- Work to foster and develop relationships with brand-appropriate influencers
- Assist in planning and in some cases, lead planning for smaller influencer activations/events and trip
- Work with professional makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists and their various agencies to secure red carpet sponsorship opportunities with on-brand celebrities
Mailings/Products
- Conduct/organize all editor/influencer mailings in conjunction with mailing house
- Help with digital influencer outreach (e.g. style bloggers, vloggers, bloggers)
- Celebrity/Makeup Artist/Seeding and Relationship building
Reporting
- Create/ update press credit analysis in conjunction with Cision
- Track and monitor secured press for your accounts and distribute to team in a timely manner
- Scan credits immediately and send to team and work with social media to release to public
Writing/Interviews
- Help with press releases (writing/distribution)
- Help coordinate and review interviews for accuracy
- Assist in drafting interview responses as necessary
Admin support
- Update media list with editor moves and send on a monthly basis
- Weekly press coverage updates (to be sent weekly on Fridays)
- UPS/Messengering products
- Place product orders and manage storage closet
- Editor birthday gifts and list compilation
- Editor gifting
- Ordering supplies such as bags, tissue paper, folders, etc.
- Client and spokespeople travel needs
What you bring to the team:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience at a PR agency or in house working on campaigns with top Beauty brands.
- Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues.
- Problem solving and solution oriented with a proactive attitude
- Intermediate level knowledge of FashionGPS
- Proficient computer skills i.e., Power Point, Excel and Word (to intermediate level)
Why BPCM:
We believe that where you work matters and, as a career community, we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy! This is your chance to work with a great portfolio of luxury beauty accounts. You'll be surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced, high-achievement culture committed to excellence for our clients.
We offer a competitive salary, medical/dental, vision, 401K, Commuter Benefits, FSA, summer hours and a generous PTO policy.