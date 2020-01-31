BPCM Is Hiring An Account Executive, Beauty & Wellness In Los Angeles

BPCM is seeking talented and passionate candidates to join our growing LA Beauty & Wellness team as an Account Executive.

BEAUTY/WELLNESS DIVISION

BPCM is seeking talented and passionate candidates to join our growing LA Beauty & Wellness team as an Account Executive. The ideal candidate will have experience within an agency or in-house Beauty department. Candidates must be adept at multi-tasking, working in a fast paced, entrepreneurial environment, as well as possess strong communication skills.

Strategy/Media Relations

Manage core day-to-day media relations alongside the SAE

Assisting in securing print, online and broadcast placements for clients as directed by senior team members

Develop and manage relationships with editors

Participate in strategic brainstorming sessions with the internal client team

Plan and actualize PR events alongside the SAE (Fashion Week, Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Store Openings, etc.)

Create competitive launch event weekly updates

Create beauty awards tracking grid and submissions

Influencer

Assist in execution of influencer relations strategies

Identify on brand influencers for clients

Work to foster and develop relationships with brand-appropriate influencers

Assist in planning and in some cases, lead planning for smaller influencer activations/events and trip

Work with professional makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists and their various agencies to secure red carpet sponsorship opportunities with on-brand celebrities

Mailings/Products

Conduct/organize all editor/influencer mailings in conjunction with mailing house

Help with digital influencer outreach (e.g. style bloggers, vloggers, bloggers)

Celebrity/Makeup Artist/Seeding and Relationship building

Reporting

Create/ update press credit analysis in conjunction with Cision

Track and monitor secured press for your accounts and distribute to team in a timely manner

Scan credits immediately and send to team and work with social media to release to public

Writing/Interviews

Help with press releases (writing/distribution)

Help coordinate and review interviews for accuracy

Assist in drafting interview responses as necessary

Admin support

Update media list with editor moves and send on a monthly basis

Weekly press coverage updates (to be sent weekly on Fridays)

UPS/Messengering products

Place product orders and manage storage closet

Editor birthday gifts and list compilation

Editor gifting

Ordering supplies such as bags, tissue paper, folders, etc.

Client and spokespeople travel needs

What you bring to the team:

Minimum of 2 years of experience at a PR agency or in house working on campaigns with top Beauty brands.

Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues.

Problem solving and solution oriented with a proactive attitude

Intermediate level knowledge of FashionGPS

Proficient computer skills i.e., Power Point, Excel and Word (to intermediate level)

To Apply: Please click here.

Why BPCM:

We believe that where you work matters and, as a career community, we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy! This is your chance to work with a great portfolio of luxury beauty accounts. You'll be surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced, high-achievement culture committed to excellence for our clients.

We offer a competitive salary, medical/dental, vision, 401K, Commuter Benefits, FSA, summer hours and a generous PTO policy.