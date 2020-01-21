Chanel's Haute Couture Spring 2020 Collection Draws Inspiration From the French Countryside

Kaia Gerber on the runway at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring 2020 fashion show in Paris. Imaxtree

On Tuesday, Virginie Viard presented her second haute couture collection for Chanel — this time, for Spring 2020 — at the Grand Palais in Paris. The house-favorite venue was fashioned into a garden inspired by the one at the Abbey of Aubazine, where Coco Chanel spent part of her childhood at an orphanage. The theme was echoed in the designs (with floral embroidery, translucent fabrics and rustic wovens meant to call back to the French countryside) and in the styling (uniform sets and socks with loafers). The show closed, of course, with a veiled Chanel bride.

See the complete Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection in the gallery below:

62 Gallery 62 Images

