Civic Entertainment Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Beauty and CPG Public Relations In New York, NY
Civic Entertainment Group
A Seacrest Global Company
Senior Account Executive, Beauty and CPG Public Relations
NYC
Civic Entertainment Group is a New York and L.A.-based, entrepreneurial, leading-edge marketing, promotions and public relations agency. Founded in 2000 and part of Ryan Seacrest’s Seacrest Global Group, the company has been at the forefront of non-traditional marketing and PR approaches: viral and values-based campaigns, strategic partnerships, media events, and branded experience activations at major cultural touchpoints like SXSW, the Superbowl, Comic Con and Sundance. It's a "big idea" shop with top-shelf production capabilities. The agency has executed integrated marketing and public relations campaigns for a broad range of brands that move culture including HBO, Hulu, NBCU, History, Audible, Ford Motor Company, Airbnb, Snap, Revlon, L’Oréal, Planet Fitness, CNN, Lifetime, Fox, A+E, Facebook and the NFL among many others.
Position
Seeking an ambitious, fun-loving, resourceful and hard-working person to join Civic PR’s fast-paced, growing team as a Senior Account Executive. The ideal candidate will have the ability to proactively formulate new strategies and deliver creative ideas to clients and agency leadership, manage several accounts, and be the day-to-day client contact. Must have beauty and/or CPG experience.
The SAE is skilled at building and cultivating relationships with journalists, clients and colleagues. You keep current on emerging trends and news in the beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries and how it impacts your clients’ work, with a lens on bylines. Candidates must have excellent media and influencer relations skills and contacts, with a proven track record, possess excellent verbal and written communications skills, and have the ability to problem-solve creatively. You have the ability to multitask within our collaborative team structure and open work environment. The ideal candidate will have at least 4-6 years of experience at a PR agency, enjoy a fast-paced PR job and work in a collaborative team environment.
The Senior Account Executive will:
- Provide strategic guidance to clients on an ongoing basis; anticipate and address clients’ needs, including troubleshooting and seeking senior management input when appropriate
- Strive to develop the best communication and presentation skills
- Communicate account status to agency management regularly
- Participate in new business programming and presentations
- Build and maintain media lists and develop pitch angles
- Plan and execute creative outreach for media and influencers including creative mailers and packages
- Write AP-style press releases as well as case studies, articles and remarks, including excellent copywriting skills
- Pitch and develop feature story ideas for beauty and CPG clients, highlights, tune-in and profiles and secure regular coverage in broadcast, online and print media
- Facilitate interviews and cover media and talent appearances
- Pitch podcasts, social influencers and “new media” platforms
- Ideate, create and execute influencer programs – both earned and paid
- Compile clips, track press coverage and manage reporting - including weekly, monthly and project-related recaps and reports, ensuring timeliness, accuracy, and KPI tracking
- Coordinate press events: concept development and execution, invitation and RSVP tracking, logistics, supplies and equipment; red carpet and celebrity experience is a plus
- Manage account financials including budget allocation and control, client billing, supplier invoicing and purchase orders
- Identify, develop, maintain and manage relationships with influencers
- Respond to client requests in a timely matter
- Brainstorm fresh ideas for PR campaigns
Qualifications:
- Roughly 4-6 years of applicable work experience
- Expertise in writing for public relations and AP-style
- Deep understanding of current events both domestic and global, and pop culture trends
- A passionate fan of television, beauty and culture
- Strong and efficient time management and project management skills
- Accountability for assignments and use of time
- Analytical thinker who is self-motivated and able to multi-task
- Collaborative and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Please send resume and cover note to Nina Habib, VP of Talent, Civic Entertainment Group, nina.habib@civic-us.com.