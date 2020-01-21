Civic Entertainment Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Beauty and CPG Public Relations In New York, NY

Civic Entertainment Group

A Seacrest Global Company

Senior Account Executive, Beauty and CPG Public Relations

NYC

Civic Entertainment Group is a New York and L.A.-based, entrepreneurial, leading-edge marketing, promotions and public relations agency. Founded in 2000 and part of Ryan Seacrest’s Seacrest Global Group, the company has been at the forefront of non-traditional marketing and PR approaches: viral and values-based campaigns, strategic partnerships, media events, and branded experience activations at major cultural touchpoints like SXSW, the Superbowl, Comic Con and Sundance. It's a "big idea" shop with top-shelf production capabilities. The agency has executed integrated marketing and public relations campaigns for a broad range of brands that move culture including HBO, Hulu, NBCU, History, Audible, Ford Motor Company, Airbnb, Snap, Revlon, L’Oréal, Planet Fitness, CNN, Lifetime, Fox, A+E, Facebook and the NFL among many others.

Position

Seeking an ambitious, fun-loving, resourceful and hard-working person to join Civic PR’s fast-paced, growing team as a Senior Account Executive. The ideal candidate will have the ability to proactively formulate new strategies and deliver creative ideas to clients and agency leadership, manage several accounts, and be the day-to-day client contact. Must have beauty and/or CPG experience.

The SAE is skilled at building and cultivating relationships with journalists, clients and colleagues. You keep current on emerging trends and news in the beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries and how it impacts your clients’ work, with a lens on bylines. Candidates must have excellent media and influencer relations skills and contacts, with a proven track record, possess excellent verbal and written communications skills, and have the ability to problem-solve creatively. You have the ability to multitask within our collaborative team structure and open work environment. The ideal candidate will have at least 4-6 years of experience at a PR agency, enjoy a fast-paced PR job and work in a collaborative team environment.

The Senior Account Executive will:

Provide strategic guidance to clients on an ongoing basis; anticipate and address clients’ needs, including troubleshooting and seeking senior management input when appropriate

Strive to develop the best communication and presentation skills

Communicate account status to agency management regularly

Participate in new business programming and presentations

Build and maintain media lists and develop pitch angles

Plan and execute creative outreach for media and influencers including creative mailers and packages

Write AP-style press releases as well as case studies, articles and remarks, including excellent copywriting skills

Pitch and develop feature story ideas for beauty and CPG clients, highlights, tune-in and profiles and secure regular coverage in broadcast, online and print media

Facilitate interviews and cover media and talent appearances

Pitch podcasts, social influencers and “new media” platforms

Ideate, create and execute influencer programs – both earned and paid

Compile clips, track press coverage and manage reporting - including weekly, monthly and project-related recaps and reports, ensuring timeliness, accuracy, and KPI tracking

Coordinate press events: concept development and execution, invitation and RSVP tracking, logistics, supplies and equipment; red carpet and celebrity experience is a plus

Manage account financials including budget allocation and control, client billing, supplier invoicing and purchase orders

Identify, develop, maintain and manage relationships with influencers

Respond to client requests in a timely matter

Brainstorm fresh ideas for PR campaigns

Qualifications:

Roughly 4-6 years of applicable work experience

Expertise in writing for public relations and AP-style

Deep understanding of current events both domestic and global, and pop culture trends

A passionate fan of television, beauty and culture

Strong and efficient time management and project management skills

Accountability for assignments and use of time

Analytical thinker who is self-motivated and able to multi-task

Collaborative and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Please send resume and cover note to Nina Habib, VP of Talent, Civic Entertainment Group, nina.habib@civic-us.com.