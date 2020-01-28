Must Read: Copenhagen Fashion Week Focuses on Sustainability, Kobe Bryant's Death Sparks Resale Dilemma

Scenes from Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Copenhagen Fashion Week is betting on sustainability

As different fashion weeks battle to prove their relevance, Copenhagen is focusing on sustainability to differentiate itself. At the opening of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the event organizers announced a target to reduce emissions by 50% in three years — and, even more boldly, it said brands that don't meet strict sustainability requirements in the next three years will be ineligible to show in Copenhagen. {Business of Fashion}

Runway stylists are fashion week's secret weapon

Designers may be the people we see taking bows at the end of a runway show, but there are other people crucial to executing the sartorial visions they send down the catwalk — namely, runway stylists. They're the behind-the-scenes masters who help style and fit individual looks and sometimes even consult on things like button and fabric choices. {The Zoe Report}

Scotty Cunha is launching haircare

Celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha, known for his work with the Kardashian-Jenner family, is launching his first-ever haircare product, a hair mask called Rosé Rescue. The launch is the beginning of what Cunha hopes will be "a lifestyle beauty brand that people turn to and trust." {WWD}

Kobe Bryant's death sparks dilemma for resale sites

The unexpected passing of basketball icon Kobe Bryant has led to an increased demand for sneakers that bear his name — and resale sites are left trying to navigate the line between homage and profiteering. Some, like StockX, have left demand to dictate prices, while others, like Stadium Goods, are not accepting new Bryant-related products in an attempt to avoid profiting off of the tragedy. {Business of Fashion}

