Must Read: Derek Lam Business Sold, What Does Brexit Mean for Fashion Brands?

Plus, how retail's "drop" structure can be used in media.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Derek Lam business sold to Public Clothing Company

The Derek Lam brand and business were acquired by Public Clothing Company, which owns ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo and NOS — No Off Season. The namesake designer will remain as chief creative officer, focusing on continuing to grow 10 Crosby. {WWD}

Brexit is here — and brands want clarity on what that means for fashion

Britain will officially be leaving the European Union on Jan. 31, but fashion brands, manufacturers and retailers in both the U.K. and continental Europe still have questions about what the separation means for business — from tariffs to regulations to staffing. {Vogue Business}

Retail's "drop" strategy is coming to print media

In China, a handful of fashion publications have begun employing a "drop" structure for releasing special issues starring pop stars. And so far, it's proven to be quite successful. Now, the question is: Could the model be applied across print media globally and offer a solution to the ailing newsstand? {Business of Fashion}

