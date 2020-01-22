Eclipse x Kidiliz + KORAL Sample Sale, 1/29 - 2/2 (Los Angeles)
French Luxury Babywear & Kidswear Sample Sale
The French luxury Babywear & Kidswear sample sale is back in LA with a Fall/Winter Collection, offering Kenzo Kids and Paul Smith Junior at the best price!
Expect items for boys, girls, babies and kids.
The trendy activewear brand KORAL will also join the sale to dress the mamas!
KORAL SAMPLE SALE
KORAL Sample Sale is back!
Get ready to update your workout gear with edgy, feminine silhouettes and high-tech fabrics.
The brand is offering exceptional discounts on leggings, athletic bras and tops, accessories, and more.
Luxury Babywear & Kidswear brands Kenzo Kids and Paul Smith Junior will also join the sale!
Date:
Wednesday Jan 29 to Sunday Feb 2
Wed-Sat: 10am-7pm
Sun: 10am-5pm
Location:
315 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Details:
- Cash & Credit Cards accepted
- All sales final
- Fitting rooms