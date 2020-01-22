Eclipse x Kidiliz + KORAL Sample Sale, 1/29 - 2/2 (Los Angeles)

French luxury babywear and kidswear brand, Kidiliz and high fashion activewear brand, KORAL is having a sample sale in Los Angeles on January 29 til February 2.

French Luxury Babywear & Kidswear Sample Sale

The French luxury Babywear & Kidswear sample sale is back in LA with a Fall/Winter Collection, offering Kenzo Kids and Paul Smith Junior at the best price!

Expect items for boys, girls, babies and kids.

The trendy activewear brand KORAL will also join the sale to dress the mamas!

KORAL SAMPLE SALE

KORAL Sample Sale is back!

Get ready to update your workout gear with edgy, feminine silhouettes and high-tech fabrics.

The brand is offering exceptional discounts on leggings, athletic bras and tops, accessories, and more.

Luxury Babywear & Kidswear brands Kenzo Kids and Paul Smith Junior will also join the sale!

Date:

Wednesday Jan 29 to Sunday Feb 2

Wed-Sat: 10am-7pm

Sun: 10am-5pm

Location:

315 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Details:

Cash & Credit Cards accepted

All sales final

Fitting rooms

@eclipse_official_la