Here's Your First Look at the New Elizabeth and James for Kohl's

Last spring, Kohl's continued to ramp up its fashion offerings by announcing a series of new partnerships. One of the most conversation-starting was its deal to be the new exclusive carrier for Elizabeth and James, the contemporary lifestyle brand founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2007.

The news followed a 2018 report in Business of Fashion that Elizabeth and James had slowed down operations and downsized its staff. Through this licensing agreement, though, the Olsens could still oversee the brand and be involved with the design; they'd work out of the Kohl's New York office and collaborate closely with the Wisconsin-based company. The first product of this new partnership dropped during the holidays, and included two collaborations (sneakers with Keds and T-shirts with Hanes); everything was priced under $100.

Spring 2020 is the first drop of the expanded Elizabeth and James collection at Kohl's, a full-fledged offering spanning apparel, accessories, handbags and footwear. It's set to arrive online and in select Kohl's stores on March 13. Once again, the pricing will be mostly under $100 (the exception: jewelry featuring lab-grown diamonds, ranging from $200 to $700), and sizing spans from XS to XXL, with select pieces available in plus and petite sizes.

Get a first look at Elizabeth and James for Kohl's in the gallery below.

