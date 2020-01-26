ICYMI: Couture, More Couture & — You Guessed It! — Even More Couture

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

Sure, we're all glued to our phones/tablets/laptops/watches that barely tell time, but even the best of us miss out on some important #content from time to time. That's why, in case you missed it, we've rounded up our most popular stories of the week to help you stay in the loop. No need to thank us — just toast a brunch mimosa in our honor when you're discussing who did what over your avocado toast.

CHANEL'S HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020 COLLECTION DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM THE FRENCH COUNTRYSIDE

Virginie Viard made plenty of references to Coco Chanel's childhood in Aubazine.

EXPECT TO SEE THESE GIVENCHY HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020 GOWNS ON THE RED CARPET VERY SOON

Which look will Meghan Markle — formerly HRH — wear first?

FEMINISM AND GREEK MYTHOLOGY COLLIDE AT CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her vision of golden goddesses on the runway.

JEAN-PAUL GAULTIER PRESENTS HIS LAST COUTURE SHOW IN PARIS FOR SPRING 2020

Though he promised "a new concept" to come, Gaultier took his final Haute Couture bow on Wednesday.

AT VALENTINO HAUTE COUTURE, BIG SHAPES MEET BIG BOWS FOR SPRING 2020

Pierpaolo Piccioli proves, yet again, he knows how to design a good gown.

Well, there you have it. All the must-read, watercooler-ready fashion news you needed to know. Wait, what's the fashion equivalent of water cooler? A prosecco fountain? How do we get one of those?



Homepage photo: Imaxtree

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.