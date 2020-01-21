Sponsored Story

Fashion stylist ALICIA LOMBARDINI is currently looking for interns to start immediately in New York

ALICIA LOMBARDINI is a New York based fashion stylist and the Style Director of GIRLS. GIRLS. GIRLS. Magazine.
ALICIA LOMBARDINI is a New York based fashion stylist and the Style Director of GIRLS. GIRLS. GIRLS. Magazine. She regularly styles celebrity clients, editorials, and advertising campaigns. We are looking for motivated and self-driven applicants to provide support in all areas of work. Ideal candidates are business minded, savvy, self-motivated, problem solvers with an interest and knowledge of fashion.

6 month or longer commitment preferred.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Sample trafficking: pick ups and drop offs, checking in and out of all samples that arrive and are returned
  • Assistance on set for editorial and advertising photoshoots
  • Assistance in fitting preparation
  • Organizing and maintaining the studio and styling closet
  • Administrative tasks / research duties

REQUIREMENTS

  • Local to the NYC area and have full knowledge of how to efficiently navigate the subway systems.
  • Must be available 2-3 full days Monday-Friday
  • Physically able to carry and transport wardrobe
  • Strong time management skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multitask
  • Must be very organized, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and motivated
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Previous fashion experience preferred but not required

This is an unpaid internship, school credit offered where applicable. Means for public transportation will be provided.

Please send a brief resume and weekly availability to Jena Beck at jenambeck@gmail.com

