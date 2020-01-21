Fashion stylist ALICIA LOMBARDINI is currently looking for interns to start immediately in New York

ALICIA LOMBARDINI is a New York based fashion stylist and the Style Director of GIRLS. GIRLS. GIRLS. Magazine.

Photo: Claire Rothstein

ALICIA LOMBARDINI is a New York based fashion stylist and the Style Director of GIRLS. GIRLS. GIRLS. Magazine. She regularly styles celebrity clients, editorials, and advertising campaigns. We are looking for motivated and self-driven applicants to provide support in all areas of work. Ideal candidates are business minded, savvy, self-motivated, problem solvers with an interest and knowledge of fashion.

6 month or longer commitment preferred.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Sample trafficking: pick ups and drop offs, checking in and out of all samples that arrive and are returned

Assistance on set for editorial and advertising photoshoots

Assistance in fitting preparation

Organizing and maintaining the studio and styling closet

Administrative tasks / research duties

REQUIREMENTS

Local to the NYC area and have full knowledge of how to efficiently navigate the subway systems.

Must be available 2-3 full days Monday-Friday

Physically able to carry and transport wardrobe

Strong time management skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multitask

Must be very organized, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and motivated

Excellent communication skills

Previous fashion experience preferred but not required

This is an unpaid internship, school credit offered where applicable. Means for public transportation will be provided.

Please send a brief resume and weekly availability to Jena Beck at jenambeck@gmail.com