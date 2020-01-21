Fashion stylist ALICIA LOMBARDINI is currently looking for interns to start immediately in New York
ALICIA LOMBARDINI is a New York based fashion stylist and the Style Director of GIRLS. GIRLS. GIRLS. Magazine. She regularly styles celebrity clients, editorials, and advertising campaigns. We are looking for motivated and self-driven applicants to provide support in all areas of work. Ideal candidates are business minded, savvy, self-motivated, problem solvers with an interest and knowledge of fashion.
6 month or longer commitment preferred.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Sample trafficking: pick ups and drop offs, checking in and out of all samples that arrive and are returned
- Assistance on set for editorial and advertising photoshoots
- Assistance in fitting preparation
- Organizing and maintaining the studio and styling closet
- Administrative tasks / research duties
REQUIREMENTS
- Local to the NYC area and have full knowledge of how to efficiently navigate the subway systems.
- Must be available 2-3 full days Monday-Friday
- Physically able to carry and transport wardrobe
- Strong time management skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multitask
- Must be very organized, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and motivated
- Excellent communication skills
- Previous fashion experience preferred but not required
This is an unpaid internship, school credit offered where applicable. Means for public transportation will be provided.
Please send a brief resume and weekly availability to Jena Beck at jenambeck@gmail.com