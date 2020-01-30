The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January
Before we turn our attention New York Fashion Week to see what sartorial stews the American designers are cooking up for Fall 2020, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in the first few weeks of the year. In January, Fashionista editors purchased plenty of outfit-making pieces, winter-ready cashmere and wardrobe staples. And now we're sharing our favorite picks with you.
This month's finds? A super-soft cropped cardigan, an essential white T-shirt, a luxe wool coat, cat-eye sunnies designed by Emma Chamberlain, a velvet bow barrette, a wallet-friendly chain ring, a snug-fitting pair of blue jeans, a freshwater pearl necklace and a croc-embossed shoulder bag. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.