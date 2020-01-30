The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in January

Photo: Imaxtree

Before we turn our attention New York Fashion Week to see what sartorial stews the American designers are cooking up for Fall 2020, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in the first few weeks of the year. In January, Fashionista editors purchased plenty of outfit-making pieces, winter-ready cashmere and wardrobe staples. And now we're sharing our favorite picks with you.

This month's finds? A super-soft cropped cardigan, an essential white T-shirt, a luxe wool coat, cat-eye sunnies designed by Emma Chamberlain, a velvet bow barrette, a wallet-friendly chain ring, a snug-fitting pair of blue jeans, a freshwater pearl necklace and a croc-embossed shoulder bag. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

