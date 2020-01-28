FAVIANA Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Faviana is a designer brand whose mission is to help women feel good and celebrate themselves.

Who you are -

You’re a go-getter with a positive attitude who lives for Fashion PR. You’re highly organized and have a sharp eye for details, ensuring a high standard of quality in everything you do. You bring a customer service-oriented attitude who thrives in a deadline-driven and fast-paced environment. You thrive in an environment where no two days are the same. You also love to learn and exchange ideas with others to achieve amazing results. You are a team player and love to be challenged. You have 2-3 years of PR and communications experience, preferably with some agency experience. You have a proven track record of creating and and executing successful PR campaigns at a national level. You have experience drafting press releases, media alerts, talking points, briefing docs, and other media assets.

Company Description -

Faviana is a designer brand whose mission is to help women feel good and celebrate themselves. Marked by a rich 30 year history, their everyday actions, dresses and charitable foundation help create a community of people to feel celebrated and good about themselves. Their team is a group of people who love the brand, mission and their core values. Really nice culture, very friendly owners who are involved, and provide a lot of room to grow and learn.

Responsibilities will include the following -

Public Relations

Develop and pitch stories to print media and online publications

Actively pitch fashion stylists for VIP placement opportunities based on appearance calendar via Influencer Intelligence database

Contribute to developing strategies to increase our organic reach through link building and content distribution

Develop and nurture relationships with internal, external and third party teams to develop mutually beneficial branding opportunities and plans

Research media, influencer, and co-branded opportunities and outlets

Coordinate all influencer, VIP and celebrity sample requests

Maintain the integrity of the sample collection, ensuring samples are kept in good condition

Identify innovative ways to connect with the local consumer based on local market insights, identifying key cultural trends and awareness opportunities

Contribute to annual Oscar’s event as well as PR events and initiatives throughout the year

Marketing

Initiate, nurture and reinforce relationships with new and existing Faviana retailers

Contribute to brand ambassadors program & Glam & Gowns Blog

Coordinate and produce monthly content shoots as well as Spring & Fall collection photo shoots (studio & lifestyle)

Maintain a pulse on competitor analysis and consumer market opportunity in the US

Requirements

BA in Marketing and or PR/Communications

Exceptional ability to write enticing & creative copy with strong CTA language that will resonate with our 16-25 year old, female target demographic -- driving engagements, click-throughs, and conversions

Strong SEO understanding - You can execute content categorization and structure, content development, keyword research, SEO copywriting and link building

Working knowledge of Google Analytics - Ability to collect information and data from the platform

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment that requires one to multi-task and implement high priority project

Graphic design skills - Proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite; particularly with Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign

Must have experience with social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest & Tik Tok.

You will report to -

Director of Marketing

Benefits & perks -

Health, Dental and Vision insurance

Paid Time Off & Sick Day Policy

401K Plan

Flexible Spending Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Women of Faviana Events

To Apply: Please send your resume to Careers@faviana.com, subject line PR Coordinator.