FAVIANA Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Who you are -
You’re a go-getter with a positive attitude who lives for Fashion PR. You’re highly organized and have a sharp eye for details, ensuring a high standard of quality in everything you do. You bring a customer service-oriented attitude who thrives in a deadline-driven and fast-paced environment. You thrive in an environment where no two days are the same. You also love to learn and exchange ideas with others to achieve amazing results. You are a team player and love to be challenged. You have 2-3 years of PR and communications experience, preferably with some agency experience. You have a proven track record of creating and and executing successful PR campaigns at a national level. You have experience drafting press releases, media alerts, talking points, briefing docs, and other media assets.
Company Description -
Faviana is a designer brand whose mission is to help women feel good and celebrate themselves. Marked by a rich 30 year history, their everyday actions, dresses and charitable foundation help create a community of people to feel celebrated and good about themselves. Their team is a group of people who love the brand, mission and their core values. Really nice culture, very friendly owners who are involved, and provide a lot of room to grow and learn.
Responsibilities will include the following -
Public Relations
- Develop and pitch stories to print media and online publications
- Actively pitch fashion stylists for VIP placement opportunities based on appearance calendar via Influencer Intelligence database
- Contribute to developing strategies to increase our organic reach through link building and content distribution
- Develop and nurture relationships with internal, external and third party teams to develop mutually beneficial branding opportunities and plans
- Research media, influencer, and co-branded opportunities and outlets
- Coordinate all influencer, VIP and celebrity sample requests
- Maintain the integrity of the sample collection, ensuring samples are kept in good condition
- Identify innovative ways to connect with the local consumer based on local market insights, identifying key cultural trends and awareness opportunities
- Contribute to annual Oscar’s event as well as PR events and initiatives throughout the year
Marketing
- Initiate, nurture and reinforce relationships with new and existing Faviana retailers
- Contribute to brand ambassadors program & Glam & Gowns Blog
- Coordinate and produce monthly content shoots as well as Spring & Fall collection photo shoots (studio & lifestyle)
- Maintain a pulse on competitor analysis and consumer market opportunity in the US
Requirements
- BA in Marketing and or PR/Communications
- Exceptional ability to write enticing & creative copy with strong CTA language that will resonate with our 16-25 year old, female target demographic -- driving engagements, click-throughs, and conversions
- Strong SEO understanding - You can execute content categorization and structure, content development, keyword research, SEO copywriting and link building
- Working knowledge of Google Analytics - Ability to collect information and data from the platform
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment that requires one to multi-task and implement high priority project
- Graphic design skills - Proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite; particularly with Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign
- Must have experience with social platforms - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest & Tik Tok.
You will report to -
- Director of Marketing
Benefits & perks -
- Health, Dental and Vision insurance
- Paid Time Off & Sick Day Policy
- 401K Plan
- Flexible Spending Plan
- Employee Assistance Program
- Women of Faviana Events
To Apply: Please send your resume to Careers@faviana.com, subject line PR Coordinator.