Jennifer Lopez in a reprisal of the iconic Versace dress at the brand's Spring 2020 show. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Sustainable fashion has a funding problem

Sustainability might be the buzziest word of the moment, but that doesn't mean there's enough funding being poured into sustainable innovation to actually get the fashion industry where it needs to be. One estimate claims that the industry might need to invest up to $30 billion per year on sustainability, which far outpaces current spending. {Vogue Business}

Opening Ceremony's store closure marks the end of shopping as we know it

The closure of Opening Ceremony's fabled stores marks a shift in the way we shop: Multibrand retailers just don't have that useful of a role to play anymore. When everything's available in a variety of locations — not to mention online — there's very little reason to walk into any particular store. {Business of Fashion}

People are still searching for J.Lo in that iconic Versace dress 20 years later

When Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys in a plunging Versace dress, pictures of it were searched for in such high volumes that Google decided to create a new tool — Google images — to keep up with the demand. According to a recent report from the search engine, Lopez is still the most-searched for celebrity at the Grammys, two decades later. {WWD}

Black stylists are on the rise

Calls for more diversity and inclusion are everywhere, and it's not just about the faces we see on the runway or red carpet — it's also about the people behind the scenes. Stylists, who can play a powerful role in cementing an actor's star status, are a perfect example, and professionals like Jason Bolden, Law Roach and Ade Samuel are helping shape the public image of stars of the future. {Wall Street Journal}

Coperni is putting a fresh twist on "French girl" style

Editor-beloved label Coperni might not fit the stereotype of the "French girl" aesthetic, but it fits into the ethos behind the aesthetic so well that it might just help redefine it. "[The brand] reaffirms that what makes style inherently French is more about culture than clothing," writes Maura Brannigan. {The Zoe Report}

The hottest social media spot is now... the bathroom

Increasingly viral short-form video platform TikTok is creating new trends, stars and memes. Lately, it's also helped transform the humble American bathroom into one of the most popular settings on social media. Videos shot in the bathroom consistently outperform those shot elsewhere, according to a number of creators. {New York Times}

