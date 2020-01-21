Expect to See These Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 2020 Gowns on the Red Carpet Very Soon

Which look will Meghan Markle — formerly HRH — wear first?

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

At Tuesday's Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 2020 show in Paris, Clare Waight Keller presented a collection titled "Une Lettre d'Amour" (a love letter, in English) that featured plenty of gowns, beautiful gowns that feel very timely, in the midst of awards season.

With a few high-profile red carpets on the horizon — including the Oscars — it wouldn't be surprising to see some of Givenchy's latest bold, sculptural, couture-grade dresses and suits on a Hollywood A-lister some time soon. (She may be stepping back from royal duties, but surely Meghan Markle will have an occasion to wear one of these couture confections in 2020?) If anything, it would be a delightful surprise.

See the complete Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection in the gallery below:

41 Gallery 41 Images

