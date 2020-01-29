Charlotte Rampling and Marc Jacobs Offer an Acting Masterclass for Givenchy's Spring 2020 Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy

When Givenchy posted a series of black-and-white videos of actor Charlotte Rampling and designer Marc Jacobs standing face-to-face and playing word games to its Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 28), the fashion industry reacted in a collective "?!?!"

The French fashion house teased that the duo represented "the iconic Givenchy couple" for Spring 2020. Now, the full breadth of their collaboration has been revealed.

Shot by Craig McDean with input from artistic director Clare Waight Keller, Rampling and Jacobs star in Givenchy's latest ad campaign. They not only model pieces from the brand's Spring 2020 collections (in the iconic "Givenchy sitting" portraiture style), but they also act out surrealist interpretations of themselves in a two-minute video, which you can watch below.

Though it might be surprising to see one designer shilling for another, this isn't the first time Givenchy looks to industry peers to cast its campaigns: Former creative director Riccardo Tisci famously tapped Donatella Versace to be the face of Fall 2015.

This pairing isn't the only reveal Givenchy has planned for the season: The brand teased this was "the first wave in a series" that'll be rolled out for Spring 2020.



