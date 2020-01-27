The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The men might have won this one.

Lil Nas X in Versace at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, the music world delivered on what is reliably one of the most interesting red carpets of award season — for better or for worse. Refreshingly, princess gowns and boring tuxedos were the exception, not the rule, at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

On the "better" end of the spectrum were Lizzo, in her classically glamorous white Versace look, Rosalia in her red Alexander Wang leather situation and Maggie Rogers serving eco-friendly chic in a vintage (well, from 2013) Chanel dress and water-bottle holder.

But the men really went for it, too, perhaps more than at any red carpet we've...ever seen? From Lil Nas X's hot-pink, bondage-inspired Versace look, to Billy Porter's mechanical fringe hat, to Tyler, the Creator's Wes Andersonian bell-boy moment, to BTS's ensemble Bottega Veneta moment, the gentlemen served many a convention-bucking look we won't soon forget.

To see all of them and the rest of the best dressed celebrities of the 2020 Grammy Awards, browse the gallery below.

