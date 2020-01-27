The Best Beauty Looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards

See the standout hair and makeup moments from the evening.

Billy Porter in custom Baja East at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

We're used to seeing some of the most experimental red carpet looks of the year at the Grammys, but stars at the 2020 Grammy Awards went more subdued than usual on the beauty front — all the better to balance out the daring clothes.

Still, there were moments of excitement in the hair and makeup departments, like Alicia Keys opening the show with bits of sparkle sprinkled throughout her baby hairs, or Dua Lipa's bright-blue eyeshadow. And with over-the-top manicures, Billie Eilish and Rosalia proved that nail art isn't going anywhere.

See the best beauty moments from the 2020 Grammy Awards in the gallery below:

6 Gallery 6 Images

