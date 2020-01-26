Every Look From the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

Lizzo in Versace at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards — aside from celebrating the year in music — is always one of the more adventurous red carpets of the awards season circuit, so we're sure that regardless of which big winners emerge from the ceremony (Lizzo? Ariana Grande? Beyoncé?!), it'll be a night of statement-making fashion moments. We don't want you to miss out on any of the night's sartorial high notes, so we'll be updating the gallery below in real time as music's brightest stars hit the red carpet.

73 Gallery 73 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.