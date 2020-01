Join Jakett New York to preview the Fall 2020 collection in the Club Room at Soho Grand Hotel on Sunday, February 9th

Join Jakett New York to preview the Fall 2020 collection in the Club Room at Soho Grand Hotel.

When: Sunday February 9th 2pm to 7pm

There will be a preview of the not-yet-for sale Fall 2020 collection on display. Alongside items from past collections for sale.

Music: DJ Bailey Leiter

Complimentary cocktails and canapés

RSVP required to: Social@jakett.com

Include your full name, number in party and affiliation