HATCH Collection Is Hiring A Production Coordinator In New York, NY

PURPOSE: Support the Production Team to manage domestic production workflow, delivery schedule and quality control of all product within the Garment District.

REPORTS TO: VP of Product Development and Production

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Communicate and daily follow up with the VP of Production to track and manage the workflow of domestic manufacturers to meet all delivery dates

Maintain close follow up with factories in the garment district to ensure production is staying on calendar and adhering to Hatch standards

Oversee the quality control of all domestic production goods with Technical Design and our manufacturers

Track all domestic fabric from time of ordering to bulk cutting, fabric inspection and inventory at time of receipt to after cutting

Own trim ordering, tracking and distribution of all garment collateral to domestic and overseas manufacturers; manage and maintain collateral library and inventories

Prepare and handoff cut tickets with our cutting room. Ensure manufacturers are equipped with all materials to complete the production process

Anticipate and communicate back to the team any issues with quality or delivery timing to find best solutions

Approve and Record payments to ensure manufacturers are paid on a timely basis

Work with Logistics team directly to ensure delivery dates for ecommerce and wholesale accounts are met and to keep everyone informed on changes to schedules

Track patterns from Grading to yield reports and maintaining pattern library

RLM: Building raw materials and BOM’s for each season

QUALIFICATIONS:

2+ years of relevant work experience with domestic production

Strong organization, communication and planning skills with ability to prioritize deadlines

Entrepreneurial and driven attitude with creative thinking skills

Ability to multi task and work in a deadline driven environment to meet production goals

Flexible attitude and ability to react in a fast paced and quickly changing environment

A sense of urgency and strong time management skills

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills

Understanding of fabric and garment construction is a plus

Comfortable working in Excel, RLM experience is a bonus

To Apply: Please send your resume to gloria@hatchcollection.com, subject line Production Coordinator.