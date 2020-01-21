HATCH Collection Is Hiring A Production Coordinator In New York, NY
PURPOSE: Support the Production Team to manage domestic production workflow, delivery schedule and quality control of all product within the Garment District.
REPORTS TO: VP of Product Development and Production
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Communicate and daily follow up with the VP of Production to track and manage the workflow of domestic manufacturers to meet all delivery dates
- Maintain close follow up with factories in the garment district to ensure production is staying on calendar and adhering to Hatch standards
- Oversee the quality control of all domestic production goods with Technical Design and our manufacturers
- Track all domestic fabric from time of ordering to bulk cutting, fabric inspection and inventory at time of receipt to after cutting
- Own trim ordering, tracking and distribution of all garment collateral to domestic and overseas manufacturers; manage and maintain collateral library and inventories
- Prepare and handoff cut tickets with our cutting room. Ensure manufacturers are equipped with all materials to complete the production process
- Anticipate and communicate back to the team any issues with quality or delivery timing to find best solutions
- Approve and Record payments to ensure manufacturers are paid on a timely basis
- Work with Logistics team directly to ensure delivery dates for ecommerce and wholesale accounts are met and to keep everyone informed on changes to schedules
- Track patterns from Grading to yield reports and maintaining pattern library
- RLM: Building raw materials and BOM’s for each season
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 2+ years of relevant work experience with domestic production
- Strong organization, communication and planning skills with ability to prioritize deadlines
- Entrepreneurial and driven attitude with creative thinking skills
- Ability to multi task and work in a deadline driven environment to meet production goals
- Flexible attitude and ability to react in a fast paced and quickly changing environment
- A sense of urgency and strong time management skills
- Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills
- Understanding of fabric and garment construction is a plus
- Comfortable working in Excel, RLM experience is a bonus
To Apply: Please send your resume to gloria@hatchcollection.com, subject line Production Coordinator.