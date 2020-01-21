Sponsored Story

HATCH Is Hiring A Technical Designer In New York, NY

The Tech Designer will assist in meeting departmental goals and working with cross functional teams to ensure brand integrity throughout the entire fit process.
Author:
Publish date:
hatch collection logo

PURPOSE: Responsible for assisting Tech Design with various tasks including sample preparation, fit session administration, measuring garments, and creating/sending out techpacks. Assists in meeting departmental goals and working with cross functional teams to ensure brand integrity throughout the entire fit process.

REPORTS TO: Senior Technical Designer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Preparation of weekly fittings: measures samples; evaluates garment fit and construction as it relates to the specific standard requirements
  • Preparation of technical packages including measuring samples, entry of measurements, pictures, sketches and additional relevant information into technical packages
  • Recording fit notes during fit sessions and organizing fit cards after fit sessions
  • Helps coordinate/schedule/set up of meetings and/or fittings.
  • Preparing packages for both domestic and international vendors
  • Assist in tracking both in and out product movement for both development and production fit samples
  • Supports Tech Designer in completing departmental goals
  • Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 5+ years in fashion apparel industry required in technical design
  • Understanding of garment and pattern construction
  • Domestic development experience welcome
  • Detail oriented with strong organizational and problem solving skills
  • Solid written and verbal communication skills
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google Share required
  • Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.
  • A natural ability to multitask with strict adherence to tight deadlines
  • Outstanding follow up skills
  • Entrepreneurial spirit and passion for apparel business and ability to work effectively as a team player

To Apply: Please send your resume to gloria@hatchcollection.com, subject line Technical Designer.

Related Stories