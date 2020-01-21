HATCH Is Hiring A Technical Designer In New York, NY

The Tech Designer will assist in meeting departmental goals and working with cross functional teams to ensure brand integrity throughout the entire fit process.

PURPOSE: Responsible for assisting Tech Design with various tasks including sample preparation, fit session administration, measuring garments, and creating/sending out techpacks. Assists in meeting departmental goals and working with cross functional teams to ensure brand integrity throughout the entire fit process.

REPORTS TO: Senior Technical Designer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Preparation of weekly fittings: measures samples; evaluates garment fit and construction as it relates to the specific standard requirements

Preparation of technical packages including measuring samples, entry of measurements, pictures, sketches and additional relevant information into technical packages

Recording fit notes during fit sessions and organizing fit cards after fit sessions

Helps coordinate/schedule/set up of meetings and/or fittings.

Preparing packages for both domestic and international vendors

Assist in tracking both in and out product movement for both development and production fit samples

Supports Tech Designer in completing departmental goals

Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

5+ years in fashion apparel industry required in technical design

Understanding of garment and pattern construction

Domestic development experience welcome

Detail oriented with strong organizational and problem solving skills

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google Share required

Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

A natural ability to multitask with strict adherence to tight deadlines

Outstanding follow up skills

Entrepreneurial spirit and passion for apparel business and ability to work effectively as a team player

To Apply: Please send your resume to gloria@hatchcollection.com, subject line Technical Designer.