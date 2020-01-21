HATCH Is Hiring A Technical Designer In New York, NY
PURPOSE: Responsible for assisting Tech Design with various tasks including sample preparation, fit session administration, measuring garments, and creating/sending out techpacks. Assists in meeting departmental goals and working with cross functional teams to ensure brand integrity throughout the entire fit process.
REPORTS TO: Senior Technical Designer
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Preparation of weekly fittings: measures samples; evaluates garment fit and construction as it relates to the specific standard requirements
- Preparation of technical packages including measuring samples, entry of measurements, pictures, sketches and additional relevant information into technical packages
- Recording fit notes during fit sessions and organizing fit cards after fit sessions
- Helps coordinate/schedule/set up of meetings and/or fittings.
- Preparing packages for both domestic and international vendors
- Assist in tracking both in and out product movement for both development and production fit samples
- Supports Tech Designer in completing departmental goals
- Other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 5+ years in fashion apparel industry required in technical design
- Understanding of garment and pattern construction
- Domestic development experience welcome
- Detail oriented with strong organizational and problem solving skills
- Solid written and verbal communication skills
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Google Share required
- Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.
- A natural ability to multitask with strict adherence to tight deadlines
- Outstanding follow up skills
- Entrepreneurial spirit and passion for apparel business and ability to work effectively as a team player
To Apply: Please send your resume to gloria@hatchcollection.com, subject line Technical Designer.