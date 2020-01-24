Ask a Designer: How Do I Style a Boiler Suit in the Winter?

Photo: Imaxtree

Over the last few seasons, the boiler suit has emerged as an unexpected hero piece. Traditionally made from heavy canvas or denim, the one-zip wonder was one of many game-changing inventions to come out of the Industrial Revolution, but over time has been adopted by the fashion industry. They've been championed by everyone from Giambattista Valli to Gigi Hadid, as well as the street-style pack at New York Fashion Week.

While easy to throw on in the summer or spring, the one-and-done garment is a bit trickier to pull off in the colder months. So, we turned to Louise Markey, the designer behind the workwear-inspired label L.F. Markey (and longtime boiler suit collector), for her tips on how to winter-proof the utilitarian ensemble. Read on for her expert style advice.

Dress in layers

If the weather outside is frightful, Markey suggests wearing a turtleneck and leggings underneath the jumpsuit. To ensure maximum warmth, try Uniqlo's Heattech range or opt for fleece-lined tights.

Try chunky boots or high top sneakers

"They go with quite a lot of different types of footwear," notes Markey. "I just wear them with a high top, but they also look equally good with a chunky boot." Pair either option with brightly colored or playfully patterned socks.

Pick outwear in complementary colors

Markey designs a vegan shearling jacket in an ivory color, which she often throws over a boiler suit in mustard yellow or some other bold hue. Alternatively, she recommends styling a more neutral-toned boiler suit with a statement coat — think a red puffer or a neon-trimmed fleece à la Sandy Liang.

Never skimp on accessories

The best part about not having to pick out a top and a bottom? You have more time to think about accessories. A vibrant bucket hat or a mini bag is a simple way to spice up this everyday outfit. Markey says the addition of jewelry — like a chunky necklace — is guaranteed to bring your look up to dressier, nighttime standards.

Now that you're prepared to wear your boiler suit in below-freezing temperatures, shop 17 of our favorite options on the market in the gallery below.

