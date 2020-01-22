IHPR Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY
IHPR is a boutique PR agency with offices in NYC and LA, working with top-tier fashion and accessories clients. We are currently looking to hire a PR Assistant in our NYC office to support the jewelry and accessories division. Ideal candidates will have prior experience working with jewelry/accessories brands at an agency or in-house.
Visit @ihprteam to view some of our represented brands.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage sample trafficking and maintain accurate inventory records
- Create invoices and loan agreements for samples sent to press
- Liaise with editors, senior staff and clients to facilitate jewelry pulls for photoshoots and service requests for hi-res imagery
- Provide appropriate credit details when product is photographed
- Monitor editorial press and share clips with team and assigned clients in a timely manner
- Assist team in compiling client reports in accordance with agency format
- Support in the planning and execution of events
- Manage intern program: hiring, training and overseeing team of jewelry interns each semester
QUALIFICATIONS:
The ideal candidate has previous jewelry/accessories PR experience at an agency or in-house and:
- Exhibits strong written and verbal communication skills
- Has the ability to handle multiple projects and client deadlines at once
- Is a self-starter and takes ownership of projects
- Has a positive personality and energy
- Is a team player who thrives on collaboration
If interested, please submit your résumé to Jennifer.gach@ihpr.us