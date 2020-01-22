IHPR Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

IHPR is a boutique PR agency with offices in NYC and LA, working with top-tier fashion and accessories clients.

IHPR is a boutique PR agency with offices in NYC and LA, working with top-tier fashion and accessories clients. We are currently looking to hire a PR Assistant in our NYC office to support the jewelry and accessories division. Ideal candidates will have prior experience working with jewelry/accessories brands at an agency or in-house.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage sample trafficking and maintain accurate inventory records

Create invoices and loan agreements for samples sent to press

Liaise with editors, senior staff and clients to facilitate jewelry pulls for photoshoots and service requests for hi-res imagery

Provide appropriate credit details when product is photographed

Monitor editorial press and share clips with team and assigned clients in a timely manner

Assist team in compiling client reports in accordance with agency format

Support in the planning and execution of events

Manage intern program: hiring, training and overseeing team of jewelry interns each semester

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate has previous jewelry/accessories PR experience at an agency or in-house and:

Exhibits strong written and verbal communication skills

Has the ability to handle multiple projects and client deadlines at once

Is a self-starter and takes ownership of projects

Has a positive personality and energy

Is a team player who thrives on collaboration

If interested, please submit your résumé to Jennifer.gach@ihpr.us