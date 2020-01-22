Sponsored Story

IHPR Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

IHPR is a boutique PR agency with offices in NYC and LA, working with top-tier fashion and accessories clients. We are currently looking to hire a PR Assistant in our NYC office to support the jewelry and accessories division. Ideal candidates will have prior experience working with jewelry/accessories brands at an agency or in-house.

Visit @ihprteam to view some of our represented brands.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manage sample trafficking and maintain accurate inventory records
  • Create invoices and loan agreements for samples sent to press
  • Liaise with editors, senior staff and clients to facilitate jewelry pulls for photoshoots and service requests for hi-res imagery
  • Provide appropriate credit details when product is photographed
  • Monitor editorial press and share clips with team and assigned clients in a timely manner
  • Assist team in compiling client reports in accordance with agency format
  • Support in the planning and execution of events
  • Manage intern program: hiring, training and overseeing team of jewelry interns each semester

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate has previous jewelry/accessories PR experience at an agency or in-house and:

  • Exhibits strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Has the ability to handle multiple projects and client deadlines at once
  • Is a self-starter and takes ownership of projects
  • Has a positive personality and energy
  • Is a team player who thrives on collaboration

If interested, please submit your résumé to Jennifer.gach@ihpr.us

