Must Read: J.Crew Taps Former Victoria's Secret Executive as CEO, Canadian Designers Hope to See a Boost From the 'Meghan Markle Effect'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

J.Crew taps former Victoria's Secret executive as CEO

J.Crew has ended its year-long search for a permanent CEO. The retailer announced Monday that Jan Singer, a former executive at Victoria's Secret and Spanx, will fill the role starting Feb. 2. Singer joins J.Crew as the company continues efforts to revitalize its namesake brand and reverse a sales slump. {The Wall Street Journal}

Canadian designers hope to see a boost from the "Meghan Markle Effect"

Megxit could mean big money for Canadian designers — like $23.3 billion big. Since the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has an affinity for supporting smaller, homegrown brands, her new residence is bound to benefit from her local shopping habits. What's more, everything she wears sells out in seconds. {Reuters}

Rihanna to launch Fenty edit at Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman has teamed up with Rihanna to boost its online presence. The designer and artist will serve as a guest editor of bg.com for a week. On top of curating her favorite picks from her Fenty collection as well as from other designers online, the retailer will also host a Fenty pop-up inside Bergdorf's women's store on Feb. 3. {Fashionista Inbox}

How fashion can navigate 2020's political climate

In order for fashion labels to successfully navigate an increasingly fraught political environment, they'll have to take a stand. Though risky in practice, the upside to engaging with consumers' political beliefs is that it builds brand loyalty. {Business of Fashion}

Why businesses should engage with political season

"With the right election-year approach, businesses can turn 2020 into an authentic, cross-market brand and consumer opportunity, rather than a minefield," writes Hildy Kuryk in an op-ed for Business of Fashion. Kuryk argues companies can do so by aligning with relevant issues — rather than candidates or parties — that speak to them. {Business of Fashion}

