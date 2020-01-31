Jakett New York Fall ‘20 PREVIEW

We are also offering a special 10% off gift to Fashionista readers in celebration of this fashion week party.

Photo: Jakett

Sunday February 9th 2pm - 7pm

Hosted by Courtney Trop @alwaysjudging

On display will be the Jakett New York Fall 2020 collection preview.

Music + Complimentary cocktails + canapés

Open to buyers, stylists and press.

RSVP required to: Social@jakett.com

Include full name + affiliation

Address:

CRESCALA GROUP

13 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018

We are also offering a special 10% off gift to Fashionista readers in celebration of this fashion week party.

Use code FASHIONISTA at check out:

www.jakett.com