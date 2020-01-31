Jakett New York Fall ‘20 PREVIEW
Sunday February 9th 2pm - 7pm
Hosted by Courtney Trop @alwaysjudging
On display will be the Jakett New York Fall 2020 collection preview.
Music + Complimentary cocktails + canapés
Open to buyers, stylists and press.
RSVP required to: Social@jakett.com
Include full name + affiliation
Address:
CRESCALA GROUP
13 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
We are also offering a special 10% off gift to Fashionista readers in celebration of this fashion week party.
Use code FASHIONISTA at check out:
www.jakett.com