Jakett New York Fall ‘20 PREVIEW

jakett

Sunday February 9th 2pm - 7pm

Hosted by Courtney Trop @alwaysjudging  

On display will be the Jakett New York Fall 2020 collection preview.   

Music + Complimentary cocktails + canapés  

Open to buyers, stylists and press.  

RSVP required to: Social@jakett.com 
Include full name + affiliation 

Address:  
CRESCALA GROUP  
13 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018 

We are also offering a special 10% off gift to Fashionista readers in celebration of this fashion week party.   

Use code FASHIONISTA at check out:  
www.jakett.com 

