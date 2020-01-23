Jean-Paul Gaultier Presents His Last Couture Show in Paris for Spring 2020

Though he promised "a new concept" to come, Gaultier took his final Haute Couture bow on Wednesday.

Jean-Paul Gaultier promised his final Haute Couture show would be a celebration. And he stayed true to his word, hosting a festive Spring 2020 presentation at the Théatre du Châtelet in Paris on Wednesday.

The week before the show, the French designer announced in a cheeky video that it would be his last. Though, it wouldn't be the end, he teased: Gaultier noted he would be introducing "a new concept" for the line in the near future.

Gaultier halted his ready-to-wear line in 2014 in order to focus on his couture and perfume businesses. Details about his new couture "concept" have yet to be revealed. Many came out to support Gaultier in his last showing, including fellow designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Christian Lacroix.

It's a special anniversary for the designer, as he celebrates 50 years in the fashion industry. (He founded his namesake label in 1982, but worked for designers Pierre Cardin and Jean Patou prior to that.) In honor of the milestone — and his final Haute Couture show — the designer held an open casting call for Spring 2020, which meant fresh faces walked the runway alongside familiar ones, including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Karen Elson and Dita von Teese.



The Spring 2020 collection itself featured plenty of callbacks to some of Gauliter's most iconic designs: corsetry-inspired tops and dresses, sexy hosiery, faux nipples, Breton stripes and cone bras.

See the complete Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection in the gallery below:

