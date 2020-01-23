Jean-Paul Gaultier Presents His Last Couture Show in Paris for Spring 2020

Though he promised "a new concept" to come, Gaultier took his final Haute Couture bow on Wednesday.
jean paul gaultier spring 2020 couture 181

Jean-Paul Gaultier promised his final Haute Couture show would be a celebration. And he stayed true to his word, hosting a festive Spring 2020 presentation at the Théatre du Châtelet in Paris on Wednesday. 

The week before the show, the French designer announced in a cheeky video that it would be his last. Though, it wouldn't be the end, he teased: Gaultier noted he would be introducing "a new concept" for the line in the near future. 

Gaultier halted his ready-to-wear line in 2014 in order to focus on his couture and perfume businesses. Details about his new couture "concept" have yet to be revealed. Many came out to support Gaultier in his last showing, including fellow designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Christian Lacroix. 

It's a special anniversary for the designer, as he celebrates 50 years in the fashion industry. (He founded his namesake label in 1982, but worked for designers Pierre Cardin and Jean Patou prior to that.) In honor of the milestone — and his final Haute Couture show — the designer held an open casting call for Spring 2020, which meant fresh faces walked the runway alongside familiar ones, including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Karen Elson and Dita von Teese. 

The Spring 2020 collection itself featured plenty of callbacks to some of Gauliter's most iconic designs: corsetry-inspired tops and dresses, sexy hosiery, faux nipples, Breton stripes and cone bras. 

See the complete Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection in the gallery below:

Related Stories

Style

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2011: The Past and the Future

Long Nguyen is the co-founder/style director of Flaunt. PARIS--Fresh from the recent opening of his 35 year retrospective at the Musée des Beaux Arts in Montréal last month, Jean Paul Gaultier ended the fall couture season yesterday afternoon by reaffirming his commanding vision of the Parisian elegance with a sense of humor, espoused throughout his career. With a slight nod to the intense creative period of Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russe in Paris in the 1920s, the collection highlighted Mr. Gaultier’s classic silhouette and tailored based clothes--a style of Parisian chic that has always been central to his work. He has altered how we view traditional clothing. At any Gaultier couture show, there’s always the masterly tailored pinstripe pantsuit--now in a dark navy double breasted jacket, with a white tutu at the hips, or a cropped double breasted version with a cape--and the omnipresent trench. Here, the infinite permutations of the trench resulted in a cropped grey wool coat, a brown leather and silk style, and a pale yellow silk coat dress with flowing chiffon in the back.

Style

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2011: London's Calling Paris

Fashionista contributor Long Nguyen is the co-founder/style director of Flaunt. PARIS--If London's punk scene serves as the point of departure for Jean Paul Gaultier's spring couture collection, his heart remains in Paris. Even if there were elements that recalled Brit Punk--namely spiked mohawk hair and studded cropped leather jackets--it was only a disguise for a masterfully executed collection featuring Gaultier's sharp couture skills. Of course, there was also that extra touch of humor that only Gaultier is capable of. Without any music, an announcer (a recording made by Catherine Deneuve) called out each outfit and the girls carried small number cards simulating the couture shows in the post WWII days. Each look was a punk song reference: 'London Calling' was a strapless smoking skirt suit with a thigh high split skirt and black fishnets; 'Anarchy in the U.K.' was a multicolor smoking suit embroidered with metallic sequins and leather lapels; the last look, a beaded corseted column dress was 'Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die.' But no Gaultier couture show is complete without the requisite nautical outfit. This time it took the form of a long-sleeved off-the shoulder dress done in strands of white and dark navy.