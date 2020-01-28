Jeremy Scott Drops Out of New York Fashion Week

Jeremy Scott at his Spring 2020 runway show. Photo: Imaxtree

Jeremy Scott is pulling a Rodarte, Altuzarra or Proenza Schouler (however you want to call it): For Fall 2020, the designer has decided to ditch New York Fashion Week in favor of presenting his collection in Paris over the summer.

Scott is ditching the traditional fashion calendar format and showing during Couture Fashion Week in July. (Rodarte and Proenza Schouler made similar moves a few years ago, but are back on the New York Fashion Week program for the upcoming February shows.) Previously, Scott had been slated to present Fall 2020 on Feb. 7 in New York. In an email confirming the news, the brand said the move is "to pay homage to the city that launched his design career."

Now, the primetime slot Scott had previously occupied on the NYFW schedule — 8 p.m. on the first official day of the week — sits empty, making the program even more bleak than we initially thought, as more designers announce plans to skip New York altogether.

In addition to Scott's departure this season, CFDA chairman Tom Ford will be presenting his newest collection in Los Angeles, while Tommy Hilfiger will be showing in London. Plus, Pyer Moss is taking a break from the fashion week grind, and 3.1 Phillip Lim announced that its forgoing a runway show. Ralph Lauren has yet to reveal its plans.

