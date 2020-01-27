Must Read: Naomi Watanabe Is the New Face of Kate Spade New York, Fashion PR Is Getting Into Cannabis

Plus, collaborations are more common than ever — here's what it takes to cut through the noise.

Naomi Watanabe for Kate Spade New York Spring 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Naomi Watanabe is the new face of Kate Spade New York

Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe is Kate Spade New York's newest global ambassador, starring in the brand's Spring 2020 handbag campaign (see above.) "To us, Naomi represents all women," said Nicola Glass in an official press statement. "Her humor and love of life perfectly align with our brand values, and she makes our product shine. Together, we hope to continue inspiring multi-generational self-styled and self motivated women to live their lives with substance, sophistication and a smile." {Fashionista inbox}

Fashion PR is getting into cannabis

CBD companies are looking to luxury fashion veterans and communications firms for marketing help. This shift comes at a handy time for fashion PR companies, many of which are struggling to adjust in an industry that uses social media as its primary form of marketing. {Vogue Business}

Collaborations are more common than ever — here's what it takes to cut through the noise

Business of Fashion spoke to experts in the marketing field to get their insights on how to build a successful brand alliance in 2020. The takeaways? Brand collaborations should be more than just a mutually beneficial transaction, and they need to create quality products that feel worth the expense. {Business of Fashion}

The fashion sustainability space lacks solid research

We know that fashion industry is harming the planet, but we don't actually know the severity of the problem. "Only one out of the dozen or so most commonly cited facts about the fashion industry's huge footprint is based on any sort of science, data collection or peer-reviewed research," writes Alden Wicker for Vox. "It's clear that before we do anything else — demand legislation, invent new textiles, set targets — we need to figure out what research we need, then ask the government and big brands to fund it." {Vox}

