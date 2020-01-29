Kathryn Newton Is a Springtime Princess in This Prabal Gurung Dress

Kathryn Newton in Prabal Gurung at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

We're fully in winter's icy grip, at the point of the season in which it feels like January has gone on for approximately five years and it seems like warmer weather may never come. Yes, this is a cry for help.

This is why, short of booking a vacation somewhere farther south, we're always delighted to see a red carpet look that captures the feeling of better times to come — namely, spring and summer. Kathryn Newton attended the 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards to celebrate Alix Friedberg, the costume designer for "Big Little Lies," in just such an outfit, a dreamy, pastel-toned floral dress from Prabal Gurung. She looks like a springtime princess in the gown from Gurung's Spring 2020 collection, a floor-length confection that fits her to a T — and it has pockets.

Kathryn Newton at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

To round out the vibes, makeup artist Gina Brooke gave Newton a radiant glow, finishing the look with a bright, orange-red lip that screams melting-popsicle-on-a-summer-day. (It's Chanel Rouge Allure in 176 Independante, to be specific — blessings upon every beauty professional who shares the details of their work.) And proving that hair accessories aren't going anywhere, hairstylist Renato Campora pulled Newton's hair back with a bejeweled headband that would make Blair Waldorf jealous.

Of course, Newton wasn't the only celeb on hand . See more of the best dressed attendees at the 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards in the gallery below:

