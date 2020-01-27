Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Jewelry In New York, NY
Title: Account Assistant, Jewelry
Position Reports To: Account Manager
Essential duties:
- Inventory
- Check in inventory at the beginning of each season
- Check inventory out at the end of season
-Maintain inventory throughout each season, updating it with acquired/gifted pieces
- Coordinating and trafficking sample requests
- Duties including sample requests, strict sample return deadlines, shipping, and shoot details/deadlines so samples arrive at the outlet in time
- Keep a track record of outstanding samples and notify Account Manager of any overdue loans
- Oversee Jewelry interns in writing up sample requests, checking in sample returns, and properly storing information in pull book and on Krupp server
- Pack-up, create a shipping label and track all sample requests
- Credit checks
- Obtaining information from each client where the team is copied so all are informed of activity
- Cross referencing given credit information with clients’ seasonal line sheets to be sure info is correct before submitting to Account Manager
- Entering information into the upcoming monthly report
- Press
- Monitoring due press at the beginning of each month
- Searching daily for any press resulting from our product blasts, etc. where an official credit check has not been sent from the outlet
- Requesting advanced copies from editorial assistants
- Clipping, scanning and properly saving any secured press (or overseeing intern) in a timely manner
- Organize seasonal look book mailings/giftings
- Facilitate and delegate mailings and gifting
- Compile monthly client reports outlining all sample/image requests, credit requests, secured coverage, and upcoming coverage for the AC and AE to then fill in the General Activity portion
- Oversee and delegate responsibility to Jewelry Interns
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in fashion public relations (internships or full-time work experience)
- Bachelor’s degree
- Excellent writing skills
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Ability to manage several clients and their needs
- Positive attitude
- Proficient in MS Word, Excel and Outlook and familiarity with Fashion GPS is preferred
Please send your resumes in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com