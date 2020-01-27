Sponsored Story

Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Assistant, Jewelry In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Title: Account Assistant, Jewelry
Position Reports To: Account Manager

Essential duties:

  • Inventory
       -     Check in inventory at the beginning of each season
       - Check inventory out at the end of season
       -Maintain inventory throughout each season, updating it with acquired/gifted pieces
  • Coordinating and trafficking sample requests
       -     Duties including sample requests, strict sample return deadlines, shipping, and shoot details/deadlines so samples arrive at the outlet in time
       - Keep a track record of outstanding samples and notify Account Manager of any overdue loans
       - Oversee Jewelry interns in writing up sample requests, checking in sample returns, and properly storing information in pull book and on Krupp server
       - Pack-up, create a shipping label and track all sample requests
  • Credit checks
       -     Obtaining information from each client where the team is copied so all are informed of activity
       - Cross referencing given credit information with clients’ seasonal line sheets to be sure info is correct before submitting to Account Manager
       - Entering information into the upcoming monthly report
  • Press
       -     Monitoring due press at the beginning of each month
       - Searching daily for any press resulting from our product blasts, etc. where an official credit check has not been sent from the outlet
       - Requesting advanced copies from editorial assistants
       - Clipping, scanning and properly saving any secured press (or overseeing intern) in a timely manner
  • Organize seasonal look book mailings/giftings
       -     Facilitate and delegate mailings and gifting
  • Compile monthly client reports outlining all sample/image requests, credit requests, secured coverage, and upcoming coverage for the AC and AE to then fill in the General Activity portion
  • Oversee and delegate responsibility to Jewelry Interns

Qualifications:

  • At least 1 year of experience in fashion public relations (internships or full-time work experience)
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Excellent writing skills
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Ability to manage several clients and their needs
  • Positive attitude
  • Proficient in MS Word, Excel and Outlook and familiarity with Fashion GPS is preferred

Please send your resumes in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com

