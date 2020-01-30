Krupp Group Is Hiring Digital Influencer Account Executive In New York, NY

This role will be tasked with forging new relationships with influencers, vendors and third-party agencies that would help support our scope of services including but not limited to social platforms, Digital Marketing agencies, and new affiliate networks.

Title: Digital Influencer Account Executive

Position Reports To: Director of Digital

Basic Function: Support influencer marketing initiatives at both the paid and gifting level. This role will be responsible for the ideation and execution of paid influencer programming, submitting target lists for giftings to clients, conducting outreach for influencer selections as well as liaising with the clients on product availability and order submission. The Account Executive will also be responsible for assisting with New and Existing Business proposals. The Account Executive will contribute to each client’s monthly report with an update on the Digital team’s efforts as well as independent reports for the digital teams paid programs. This role will be tasked with forging new relationships with influencers, vendors and third-party agencies that would help support our scope of services including but not limited to social platforms, Digital Marketing agencies, and new affiliate networks.

Essential Duties:

Assist in New and Current Business proposals

Maintain existing relationships while cultivating new ones with online influencers and blog outlets through sponsored posts, giftings, showroom appointments and Fashion Week initiatives

Identify new opportunities in the digital space with influencers, outlets and platforms; working to grow our Master List of contacts in various areas of the online/blogger space

Proactively prepare monthly reports on behalf of the Digital department

Proactively create and execute approved gifting initiatives for all blogger programs. Identify targets for client approval, get product availability, conduct outreach to influencers, place order with client by given deadline and work with digital interns for fulfillment, monitoring and press clippings

Support on all sponsored post initiatives: create decks for client approvals, identify talent, negotiate rates, coordinate billing/invoicing with Finance director, gain client approvals on content prior to each post then send through placements and recap reports as needed

Support the internal departments on trend blasts and product placement opportunities with Digital influencers and blogs

Research digital media, platforms, conferences, webinars and related industry news to keep the team abreast of notable information and propose client opportunities

Qualifications:

3-5 years’ experience in influencer marketing

Strong knowledge of digital influencers

Inherent interest in Fashion and social media

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Well versed in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, Apple computers, Keynote.

Knowledge of social media listening tools and analytics including Google and Facebook analytics

Candidate must be able to work with minimal direction and comfortable taking initiative

Excellent writing and interpersonal skills

Ability to manage several clients and their needs simultaneously

To Apply: Please send your resume in pdf to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Digital Influencer Account Executive.