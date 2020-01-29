LEBEL Is Seeking A Showroom Intern In New York, NY

We are looking for hard-working, motivated, and dynamic interns to join the team immediately to assist with the preparation and day to day operations of the office, showroom, and market appointments.

We are an international showroom with beautiful, sustainable brands from all over the world including Noon by Noor, Judith & Charles, Milly, SHAN, Cecilie Copenhagen, Kasia & Montelliana Boots! View our brands on our website here.

Our showroom is open for seasonal markets 4 times a year including local and national tradeshows: Los Angeles, Dallas & Paris.

We are looking for hard-working, motivated, and dynamic interns to join the team immediately to assist with the preparation and day to day operations of the office, showroom, and market appointments. Tasks include sourcing, store outreach, sample check-in and preparation, shipping and logistics, coordinating models, and assisting in buying appointments.

Our office is in West Soho, at 515 Greenwich St., on the corner of Spring. Some weekends may be required. This is a full-time, unpaid internship, but we provide an invaluable, well-rounded experience for course credit.

Please email all resumes to l Rachel@lebelgroup.com.

Please include your available days/times you can work