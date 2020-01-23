Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2020 Lookbook Reminds Us of an 'ANTM' Photoshoot

A look from the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For Pre-Fall 2020, Nicolas Ghesquière imagined a series of Louis Vuitton muses as protagonists of horror movies and sci-fi novels. The finished product is a 24-page lookbook of film posters and book covers reminiscent of an "America's Next Top Model" photoshoot — in the best way possible — which begs the question: Was Jay Manuel responsible for the creative direction?

Sadly, the chipper bleached blonde did not have a hand in the fun project, but it's hard not to think about cycle seven's romance novel covers with Fabio when scrolling through the French house's latest imagery.

Instead of Fabio, Ghesquière gives us Jennifer Connelly in a scalloped lace pleated dress as the star of "Dreamkeeper"; Robyn wearing sequins and cool leather in "The Night Chaser"; and Jaden Smith as a pattern-mixing boy in "The Lost Planet." There's also Léa Seydoux in an "Exorcist" T-shirt worn under a shiny cocktail number; Emma Roberts in a scarlet red dress; Angelica Ross in a plaid skirt accessorized with giant moon boots; and Sophie Turner sporting a white suit, camel coat and the same moon boots. Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Chloë Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Stacy Martin, Kelsey Asbille, Doona Bae, Laura Harrier, Zhong Chuxi, Yaya, Noémie Merlant, Deepika Padukone, Woodkid, Rinko Kikuchi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Samara Weaving complete the cast, each one getting their own retro style pulp fiction moment shot by Collier Schorr.

"Fashion is a novel," state the lookbook notes from the luxury label. "And the Pre-Fall 2020 collection embarks on a narrative journey where the garments tell their own tales. In such a 'wearable library,' each outfit writes its own chapter made up of romantic monologues."

In which case, you better get to reading!

See every look from the collection below.

24 Gallery 24 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.