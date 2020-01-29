Margot Robbie Can Pull Off Hot Pink Satin Gloves and I Think That's Unfair

Margot Robbie in Dries Van Noten at the London premiere of 'Birds of Prey.' Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The thing about Margot Robbie is that she can pull off pretty much any look, whether it's head-to-toe Chanel on the red carpet or '90s-era athleisure in movies like "I, Tonya," and I have pretty much accepted that fact at this point.

What I have not accepted — and what I am currently having a hard time forcing my brain to compute — is that Robbie can even make hot pink satin gloves from Dries Van Noten work. I mean, I have to do sophisticated math to try a new waist length in denim, and she just strolls on a red carpet making these look like a wardrobe staple. It's pretty unfair, if you ask me.

Anyway, part of the reason they work is that they play off her fluffy Dries Van Noten top in a really fun way. The ensemble is actually a very deep brown, which helps the pink pop without making it look too comic book character-y — because, while Robbie may be reprising the role of Harley Quinn, going literal is never the move. The feathers and the pink both provide a nice, memorable nod to the movie without going over the top. Similarly, her low-maintenance hair and popsicle-stain lips bring the look to more casual territory.

See the rest of the best dressed stars at the London premiere of "Birds of Prey" in the gallery below:

7 Gallery 7 Images

