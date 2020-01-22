Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Massimo Dutti Coat Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry may still be the center of a lot of "Megxit"-inspired buzz, but that doesn't mean the couple — even as they voice concerns about having their "every move" tracked by paparazzi — have totally resigned themselves to holing up inside somewhere until things blow over.

Instead, they're still sharing about the ways they've been going about their business. On Wednesday, they shared photos to the Sussex Royal Instagram account from a visit the Markle took to Mayhew, an organization focused on animal welfare that the Duchess is a patron of.

For the visit, the Duchess wore a navy blue coat handmade by Massimo Dutti over a blue and white striped oxford shirt by her friend Misha Nonoo, according to Meghan's Mirror and Meghan's Fashion. She accessorized with an array of simple pieces of jewelry: a pair of gemstone studs, a dangling medallion necklace and a simple gold bangle.

