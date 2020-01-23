MVPR IS HIRING A SENIOR FASHION ACCOUNT MANAGER IN NEW YORK, NY
Title: Senior Account Manager
Company: MVPR -- Boutique PR Agency Specializing in Fashion & Beauty
Website: www.mvpublicrelations.com Instagram: @mvpr_nyc
Salary: Commensurate with experience, plus health benefits & vacation allowance
Location: NYC
Job Type: Full Time
MVPR is a boutique Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle public relations firm based in NYC. Our clients include Frankies Bikinis, Lack of Color, Bagatiba, Velvet Canyon, Luv AJ & STEELE. We are looking for a Senior Account Manager to join our growing team and spearhead editorial efforts for our brands. The ideal candidate is independent in working style, has strong print & digital editorial relationships and thrives in a fast paced environment.
Responsibilities:
- Actively pitch and secure media placements in top-tier print and digital publications across various brands (fashion, lifestyle, beauty and accessories).
- Produce innovative press strategy for clients.
- Correspond with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle editors across top publishing houses and to generate targeted press coverage (shopping stories, editorials, gift guides, etc.)
- Managing the day to day activity for several clients – managing clients expectations.
- High level business, profile and brand feature pitching.
- Writing press releases, media alerts, Q&As and client briefing documents.
- Attending and running events and coordinating press attendance.
- Serving as daily contact with the media and clients.
- Cultivating and maintaining media relationships.
- Generating weekly/monthly reports and event recaps.
- Working on strategic planning and client initiatives.
- Event planning and execution.
Requirements:
- B.A. in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism or other related field.
- 4-5 years of related PR experience.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Must have a press portfolio.
- Must have strong editorial relationships, which can be shown.
- Expert in brand profile pieces.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Must have experience leading an account: client calls, relationships,etc.
- Must have experience creating, writing and executing strategy.
- Must have experience pitching business stories as well as profile pieces on company CEOs.
- Must be a team player.
- Must be an independent self starter.
- Must have press contacts at New York City and national publications & broadcast outlets.
- Must have industry contacts that can translate into event and partnership opportunities.
- Candidate will attend and conduct client meetings and calls, so they must have clear communication skills.
- Must be detail oriented and have impeccable writing, phone and media relations skills.
- Must be a creative thinker and voracious reader of media.
To Apply: Please send your resume to megan@mvpublicrelations.com, subject line Senior Fashion Account Manager.