MVPR IS HIRING A SENIOR FASHION ACCOUNT MANAGER IN NEW YORK, NY

Title: Senior Account Manager

Company: MVPR -- Boutique PR Agency Specializing in Fashion & Beauty

Website: www.mvpublicrelations.com Instagram: @mvpr_nyc

Salary: Commensurate with experience, plus health benefits & vacation allowance

Location: NYC

Job Type: Full Time

MVPR is a boutique Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle public relations firm based in NYC. Our clients include Frankies Bikinis, Lack of Color, Bagatiba, Velvet Canyon, Luv AJ & STEELE. We are looking for a Senior Account Manager to join our growing team and spearhead editorial efforts for our brands. The ideal candidate is independent in working style, has strong print & digital editorial relationships and thrives in a fast paced environment.

Responsibilities:

Actively pitch and secure media placements in top-tier print and digital publications across various brands (fashion, lifestyle, beauty and accessories).

Produce innovative press strategy for clients.

Correspond with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle editors across top publishing houses and to generate targeted press coverage (shopping stories, editorials, gift guides, etc.)

Managing the day to day activity for several clients – managing clients expectations.

High level business, profile and brand feature pitching.

Writing press releases, media alerts, Q&As and client briefing documents.

Attending and running events and coordinating press attendance.

Serving as daily contact with the media and clients.

Cultivating and maintaining media relationships.

Generating weekly/monthly reports and event recaps.

Working on strategic planning and client initiatives.

Event planning and execution.

Requirements:

B.A. in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism or other related field.

4-5 years of related PR experience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Must have a press portfolio.

Must have strong editorial relationships, which can be shown.

Expert in brand profile pieces.

Strong presentation skills.

Must have experience leading an account: client calls, relationships,etc.

Must have experience creating, writing and executing strategy.

Must have experience pitching business stories as well as profile pieces on company CEOs.

Must be a team player.

Must be an independent self starter.

Must have press contacts at New York City and national publications & broadcast outlets.

Must have industry contacts that can translate into event and partnership opportunities.

Candidate will attend and conduct client meetings and calls, so they must have clear communication skills.

Must be detail oriented and have impeccable writing, phone and media relations skills.

Must be a creative thinker and voracious reader of media.

To Apply: Please send your resume to megan@mvpublicrelations.com, subject line Senior Fashion Account Manager.