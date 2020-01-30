Nova Octo Is Seeking Spring '20 Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY
About Nova Octo
Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion and wants to learn how to assist a stylist.
Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only.
Description
- Showroom management and maintenance
- Assist stylist in client fittings
- Merchandise trafficking
- Administrative tasks
- Schedule domestic and international shipments and couriers
- Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities
- Assist in event planning when required
- Research events and potential marketing collaborations
Requirements
- Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion styling or other industry related positions.
- Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.
Number of positions available: 2
To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@novaocto.com, subject line Stylist Interns.