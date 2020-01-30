Sponsored Story

Nova Octo Is Seeking Spring '20 Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

Nova Octo is a luxury evening wear rental business based in NYC that has a focus on sustainability and charity. We are looking for fashion stylist interns to join our team for school credit.
About Nova Octo

Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion and wants to learn how to assist a stylist.

Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only. 

Description

  • Showroom management and maintenance
  • Assist stylist in client fittings
  • Merchandise trafficking
  • Administrative tasks
  • Schedule domestic and international shipments and couriers
  • Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities
  • Assist in event planning when required
  • Research events and potential marketing collaborations

Requirements

  • Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion styling or other industry related positions.
  • Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.

Number of positions available: 2

To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@novaocto.com, subject line Stylist Interns.

