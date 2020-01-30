Nova Octo Is Seeking Spring '20 Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

Nova Octo is a luxury evening wear rental business based in NYC that has a focus on sustainability and charity. We are looking for fashion stylist interns to join our team for school credit.

About Nova Octo

Nova Octo is a luxury eveningwear rental company based in Tribeca. We're looking for a driven individual who is interested in fashion and wants to learn how to assist a stylist.

Commitment of 2-3 days a week is a must with flexibility. Please state your availability when turning in your resume, cover letter, and references. This internship is for experience and school credit only.

Description

Showroom management and maintenance

Assist stylist in client fittings

Merchandise trafficking

Administrative tasks

Schedule domestic and international shipments and couriers

Research new influencer and celebrity dressing opportunities

Assist in event planning when required

Research events and potential marketing collaborations

Requirements

Fashion industry internship experience and desire to pursue a career in fashion styling or other industry related positions.

Motivated, strict attention to detail, and superb organizational skills.

Number of positions available: 2

To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@novaocto.com, subject line Stylist Interns.