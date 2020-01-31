19 V-Neck Sweaters on Sale to Round Out Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Photo: Imaxtree

The humble cardigan isn't the only knit style making a comeback this winter: The deep V-neck sweater, which has long lived in the shadow of the classic crewneck, is also trending — and it's better than ever.

Often worn with a chunky chain necklace or paired with a turtleneck for extra warmth, plunging wool and cashmere pieces have received plenty of love from the street-style pack and all those model-type It girls on Instagram. So, with a cold weekend ahead, why not get one for yourself? And since, we've already scoured the web for fabulous deals on the cold weather must-have and compiled our findings below, all you have to do is click and scroll. Happy spending!

19 Gallery 19 Images

