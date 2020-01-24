Onomie Is Hiring A General Manager In New York, NY

Onomie was created to simplify beauty by combining clinically-validated skincare formulas with advanced makeup technology to provide multi-benefit products to women who recognize that beauty should not be complicated.

The General Manager will be responsible for managing Onomie’s brand strategy & operating model, overseeing each business vertical. The GM will develop a compelling marketing strategy, driving brand awareness, growing the customer funnel, building new wholesale and retail channels, and partnering with the product development team to innovate on products in the beauty space.

Key Responsibilities

Team Management

Work closely with individual team members to develop objectives in their areas of responsibility and strategize on how best to achieve them

Develop and maintain key performance metrics and reporting to track efficacy of implemented strategies

Ensure that timelines and budgets for projects are being met

Provide feedback to team members on a regular basis, as well as on a bi-yearly basis through formal performance review

Manage overall team morale and foster a positive work environment

Manage Onomie’s content marketing strategy and calendar

Work with Tech to develop email drip campaigns designed to drive conversion

Develop relationships with like-minded brands and influencers to create content partnerships

Marketing:

Manage Onomie’s affiliate marketing, driving new affiliate relationships and constantly refreshing the creative available to partners

Oversee Onomie’s digital advertising strategy, working closely with creative to develop content that resonates, and maximizing budget for optimal reach and conversions

Identify and analyze potential new digital advertising opportunities for Onomie outside of the obvious - including, for example, podcast sponsorships.

Strategic Partnerships:

Proactively manage relationships with current and potential wholesale, retail and affiliate partners, developing marketing materials to drive Onomie sales on partner sites

Work with Onomie’s PR representation to develop compelling storylines for press, develop materials for product launches, manage incoming press opportunities, and proactively pitch Onomie’s products and brand story

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of marketing experience at an ecommerce brand (beauty industry experience is a plus)

Proven track record of developing creative campaigns and brand narratives that drive results

Experience with project management, including managing budgets and direct reports

Excellent written and verbal skills

Passionate about the beauty industry, positive thinker and overall team player

To Apply: Please send your resume to karenine@onomie.com, subject line General Manager.

About Us

Onomie was created to simplify beauty by combining clinically-validated skincare formulas with advanced makeup technology to provide multi-benefit products to women who recognize that beauty should not be complicated. We formulate purposefully to simplify daily habits, we speak to customers in a new, approachable way, and we aspire to “do good” through our product, our family (team), and our messaging. We are inspired by the belief that smart is beautiful, and that belief extends to every aspect of our brand. For our products, in particular, we name each and every shade after impressive women in history who have helped to positively shape the world.