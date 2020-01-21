OW WINTER 2020 NYFW PRODUCTION INTERNSHIPS

OW! is a dynamic boutique publicity and event firm based in downtown New York. We are currently looking for a WINTER NYFW Production Interns.

Currently, OW!'s core focus is events and red carpet press as we do PR as well. We have clients that are key NYFW sponsors, magazine brands, a major online fashion retailer, a nationally recognized life coach, and many high profile "per project" clients. During the last 25 NYFW seasons, we have consulted on 263 fashion shows and events and have similar work for February. We are looking for dedicated, grounded individuals who are looking to grow with us.

If you want to learn the "in’s and out’s" of New York Fashion Week in a boutique setting, this opportunity is for you.

TIMING / HOURS:

Beginning January 27 for at least 3 full days per week , or more, leading into NYFW

, or more, leading into NYFW All 7 days of NYFW from Feb 7th to 12th , plus about 3 wrap / reporting days after

, plus about 3 wrap / reporting days after Last day is Feb 17

Focused on production, fashion shows and client activations through NYFW which we have multiple

PLEASE NOTE:

Only the top candidates will be contacted for an interview. Candidates in need of school credit are welcome. This is NOT a paid internship. An interest in PR is a plus!

QUALIFICATIONS/SKILLS:

Self-motivated and ability to work w/ minimal supervision at times Organized Focused Ability to multi-task & prioritize Proficient in Mac/PC, Word, Excel, Photoshop, InDesign, email, etc. Team Player and good interpersonal skills Excellent follow-up skills Must be VERY trustworthy and reliable Solid communications skills References are REQUIRED!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assisting with all aspects of preparation for NYFW productions Office administrative work Assisting with all special projects and events Assisting with wrap up and client reporting

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN:

How fashion shows and presentations really work Basic production and organizational skills for fashion events Behind the scenes look at the New York Fashion industry and media events Opportunities to develop a public relations and events understanding by sitting in on client and strategy meetings

HOW TO APPLY:

Please email thomas@ow-ny.com with the word "intern" in the email title.