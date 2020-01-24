According to the Street Style Crowd at Couture, Leopard Is Back, Baby!

On the street at Couture Week Spring 2020. Photos: Imaxtree

Move over, zebra stripes. According to the street style crowd in Paris for Spring 2020 Couture Week, leopard is back as fashion's favorite animal print.

From a leopard puffer to a spotted suit, show-goers scattered the Parisian streets in the classic print. We even noticed a few people layer different, contrasting animal patterns — think tiger with cheetah — into one outfit, or pair their favorite with another equally eye-catching garment. Basically, it was all statement, all the time.

Though most of these ensembles were dressed up with heels or booties — it is couture week, after all — some folks took a more casual approach with a pair of lug-soled boots, which goes to show just how versatile leopard prints can be.

Though leopard was a stand-out, there were plenty of other trends courtesy of those getting a first taste of the fancy offerings from Chanel and Givenchy, such as over-the-knee boots, plenty of plaid and sheer dresses. See our favorite street style looks from Spring 2020 Couture Week in Paris in the gallery below.

