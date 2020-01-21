All-White Looks Were a Street Style Favorite at Paris Fashion Week Men's

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall 2020. Photos: Imaxtree

There's no easier way to capture a street style photographer's attention than wearing bright colors. But during the recently wrapped Fall 2020 shows at Paris Fashion Week's mens, there were plenty of showgoers who went the opposite direction. Instead of wearing blaring blues and neon oranges, they opted for monochromatic white looks. From milk-colored denim to cloud-like cargo pants, attendees made the not-so-exciting hue worth remembering by spicing it up with unique accessories and unexpected silhouettes — think cool cutouts and asymmetrical hemlines.

Of course, it wasn't a complete white-out. A handful of people donned fiery red puffers and bubblegum-pink parkas. Multicolored knits cropped up plenty, as did camel suits, continuing trends seen both on the runway and off.

See our favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Men's in the gallery below, and stay tuned for more street style coverage from couture in Paris as well.

